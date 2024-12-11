The creations at MadLab, a dessert shop that opened Tuesday, look straight out of a Willy Wonka fever dream. Imagine a milkshake capped with a slice of frosted cake; ice cream crowned with a macaron and flakes of 24-karat gold; scoops of pistachio gelato buried under light-as-air Japanese shave ice and smothered in sweetened condensed milk before being gilded with salted caramel, gummy bears, and a cloud of cotton candy.

Sugary mastermind Soraya Kilgore, a pastry chef who previously worked at BLT Steak and James Beard Award-recognized Alter, owns and operates MadLab with her husband, chef Bradley Kilgore. The couple, who recently moved to SF so Bradley could open two restaurants, Cafe Sebastian and Ama, started the MadLab concept in Miami, where it operated for five years. Now it’s been reborn at the base of the Transamerica Pyramid. Soraya says she wanted to do more than plated desserts. “MadLab was a way for me to branch out,” she says. “I wanted to do something whimsical, something more my style.”