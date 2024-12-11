San Francisco’s embattled zoo is facing another challenge that could derail its high-profile panda deal with China.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to audit the San Francisco Zoo’s finances and overall performance following a series of negative press reports about conditions at the facility.
The decision triggered a furious reaction from zoo officials, who argued that the move could imperil plans to host giant pandas loaned from China starting late next year.
“Having this audit may significantly diminish our chance of bringing giant pandas back to the San Francisco Zoo,” deputy director Vitus Leung told The Standard. “While we respect the board’s decision, we are disappointed by their approach and timing.”
Mayor London Breed announced in April during a trip to China that a pair of pandas would be coming to the San Francisco Zoo. The facility last hosted the beloved animals about 40 years ago.
Leung said the Chinese government has expressed concerns about recent “unjustified negative press” and suggested that the city audit, coupled with changes in federal leadership, creates uncertainty around the deal.
“The Chinese government has multiple options for sending their pandas to different zoos,” Leung said. “We don’t want to lose this opportunity, especially given our large Asian American, and specifically Chinese American, population in the San Francisco Bay Area.”
Previous investigations have shone a light on the zoo’s problems. In April, the San Francisco Chronicle published a report highlighting animal welfare and safety issues. An October report by Joint Zoo Committee members, which received feedback from current and former staffers and was approved by the Animal Control and Welfare Commission, criticized the facility as outdated and unsuitable to host pandas.
“We highly recommend that pandas not be sent to San Francisco,” the report stated.
Justin Barker, an animal rights activist who contributed to the report, supports the supervisors’ audit and urged the city to drop the panda plan.
“Using pandas as a bargaining chip is problematic,” Barker said. “The panda plan is incredibly irresponsible and should not move forward.”
Leung criticized the October report’s methodology as severely flawed and said zoo leadership will present a rebuttal next week. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and passed the 2022 inspection with no significant safety issue identified.
Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who led the call for an audit and represents the district that includes the zoo, said the audit is not intended to sabotage the panda deal but to provide clarity on the facility’s condition.
“It is the city’s responsibility to ensure that organizations receiving city funding are healthy,” Melgar said. “This audit is routine and should be expected. It is not punitive.”
The audit will likely take nine to 12 months to complete. The last city audit of the zoo occurred in 1999 and the annual funding from the city budget to the zoo, about $4 million, hasn’t increased since then. The zoo will likely spend $40 million for the panda project in the next decade; the cost will be borne by private donations.
The New York Times has published investigations in recent months questioning China’s panda programs and its spending of panda rental money. Last week, San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan suggested at the audit hearing that if the zoo needs to pause its panda project to address financial and safety issues, “so be it.”
But the zoo is determined to welcome the pandas back. Last week, it unveiled plans to remodel a lion habitat to host the pandas. The Planning Department confirmed it has received the zoo’s application for a permit for renovations.
Despite the tensions, Melgar remains enthusiastic about the pandas.
“I am 110% in support of the panda deal,” she said. “I think it will be great for our city and for the west side.”