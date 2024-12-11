Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who led the call for an audit and represents the district that includes the zoo, said the audit is not intended to sabotage the panda deal but to provide clarity on the facility’s condition.

“It is the city’s responsibility to ensure that organizations receiving city funding are healthy,” Melgar said. “This audit is routine and should be expected. It is not punitive.”

The audit will likely take nine to 12 months to complete. The last city audit of the zoo occurred in 1999 and the annual funding from the city budget to the zoo, about $4 million, hasn’t increased since then. The zoo will likely spend $40 million for the panda project in the next decade; the cost will be borne by private donations.