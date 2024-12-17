The mood at the club, a co-working space for anyone working in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, was exuberant. But not in the hype-y way of previous crypto booms. It felt measured and professional, like a WeWork location, albeit with elegant interiors and stunning bay views.

Expecting a dingy basement full of NFT day-trading gremlins chowing on Cheetos, I instead found teams of mostly men stoically plugging away inside a restored brick building in the Presidio, where Vitalik Buterin once conceived pieces of Ethereum’s infrastructure.

But the vibe was much more cheerful when I stopped by crypto club House of Web3 the other day, just a few days after bitcoin surged past its historic $100,000 threshold.

“It seemed like the worst time to be hanging out in crypto and San Francisco,” recalled Catherine Chang, co-founder of crypto marketing company DeForm.

A few years ago, it was dark days for San Francisco’s crypto community. The market was in the dumps, FTX was a big embarrassment, and everyone who worked in the industry had scattered to Miami, Austin, or New York.

Out of the way, Bored Apes, they say. It’s time to get serious.

These founders aren’t wasting time celebrating. They’re hunkered down at House of Web3 and in informal developer groups across the city to strategize how to snatch this opportunity to bring crypto to the masses.

“I’m sure we’ll do well in this bull market, which will attract more funding,” said Alex Masmej, a crypto founder and investor who has raised $8 million for his company, Drakula. “The tide will rise back to us.”

The tide for crypto is turning, as cryptonians anticipate Goldilocks regulatory conditions courtesy of the Trump administration and a crypto-curious Congress. While the industry is still scattered across New York, Miami, Austin, and the rest of the world, founders in San Francisco say the city is poised to host the revolution because of its high concentration of engineers and venture capital funding.

Time to grind

Masmej is something of a celebrity in the crypto world, known for creating an eponymous token to finance his move from France to San Francisco. He raised $20,000 in five days and crossed the Atlantic to begin working on his crypto startups in 2020. His newest project is a TikTok-like app that allows content creators to directly monetize their content via the blockchain.

That war-time metaphor has become slang within the community, referencing activity in the highest-risk areas of the cryptocurrency market, like trading and minting coins. There was an extra bit of irony since the building was once used to house soldiers heading off to fight in World War I.

“We are in the trenches,” Masmej said as we walked the corridors.

In the Soho House-esque rooms of House of Web3, the walls are adorned with vibrant, abstract digital art owned by cryptocurrency firm Edge & Node, the parent firm of the co-working space.

Masmej works most days out of House of Web3, where he’s part of a growing cohort of founders building consumer-facing apps and financial infrastructure on the blockchain, a secure network where information is stored on decentralized “blocks.”

His friend Max Segall also spends most of his days working from the club. Segall’s startup Privy, founded to enable crypto payouts, last year raised an $18 million Series A round.

Crypto products have historically lacked wide adoption because they weren’t usable by the general public. “To get someone to do anything in crypto, it was, like, a 20-step process,” said Segall, who became disillusioned with the clunkiness of traditional finance and decided the only way to fix it was to build a parallel system from the ground up using crypto.

“To do anything in crypto, you need a wallet, and no one’s going to take the time to set one up,” he said. Privy gives customers a wallet they can use across the crypto world with only an email address.