The 49ers know Brock Purdy — who he is, what makes him tick, how hard he works, and generally what he’s worth on the field and off. From the top executives to the stars to the rank and file, they know.



And they also know what Purdy isn’t and doesn’t claim to be, which is even more important for the biggest looming issue facing this franchise and one of the biggest moments in Purdy’s career: Can the 49ers and their quarterback come to a long-term agreement this off-season and make sure there is zero mystery or turmoil involved?



The 49ers’ top executives know that Purdy isn’t a rocket-armed superstar quarterback like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. They know he hasn’t won a Super Bowl or proven that he can carry a team by himself. They know he was great to close 2022, one of the best quarterbacks in the league in 2023, and not so good at all this season — just like everybody else on the team, including the head coach, general manager, and owner.



But they also know that Purdy has never, ever intimated that he was a superstar. They know he hasn’t blamed a single soul for the downturn except himself. They know he barely took credit for the good times in the recent past. They know he’s desperate to help the team get back there. They know it because they’ve seen it his whole 49ers career, and they saw and heard it again Thursday night, after the 49ers’ terrible offensive performance in a loss to the Rams.



“I had to be better for this team and didn’t play my best tonight,” Purdy said somberly. “Got to watch the film and see what happened and where my mindset was at with each play. But I just feel like I had a lot of plays left out there that I could have made for our team. I thought the defense and special teams played so good. And that’s what’s hurting me is I just feel like I failed the team.”



The 49ers know Brock Purdy. Once negotiations are allowed to start after the conclusion of the 49ers’ season, there is no guarantee that both sides will automatically find the right price point in a proven QB1 market that starts around $30 million a year and tops out at double that. Purdy has to do what’s best for him and his family. The 49ers have to manage every dollar of a very pricey payroll — without the playoff berth this season to justify it.