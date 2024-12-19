Coffee shop is broken into twice in 24 hours — and it hasn’t even opened yet

Police responded to reports of trespassers shortly before 3:15 p.m. Sunday and found two people using heroin inside an empty condo at the rear of the property, which was formerly home to the cafe The Creamery.

The break-ins occurred Sunday and early Monday at Fourth and Townsend streets, where Silicon Valley Coffee began renovations to open a cafe just three weeks ago.

A new Mission Bay coffee shop suffered two break-ins within 24 hours — before it even opens for business.

Baker said officers discovered text messages detailing plans to break into the property but still released the suspects. The Standard has reviewed the messages. The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Then I was just so bummed out when they took the handcuffs off, and they walked away. Literally still in our parking lot, and I could not understand what was happening,” Baker said.

Matt Baker, co-founder of Silicon Valley Coffee, said it took police around two hours to arrive. He was flabbergasted to see cops arrest the suspects, only to cut them loose.

“It says exactly what they were doing and how,” Baker said. “Luckily we were here, or we would have lost our copper pipes the next day.”

Then, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday, Baker discovered that around $4,000 worth of equipment had been stolen, primarily security gear and cameras awaiting installation.

“The whole experience left me rattled,” he wrote in a Reddit post Tuesday. “I barely slept that night, knowing our space had been violated. But I tried to shake it off and get back to work the next morning, only to discover that we’d been robbed.”