At CoRo, members have access to an array of roasting and processing equipment, available to rent on a sliding price scale based on the type of gear and how long it’s needed. Kaveri coffees, for instance, are roasted on one of the 15kg Loring machines. Rao uses one to produce about 150 pounds of Indian coffee every two weeks. Like many of the businesses operating out of these co-ops, Kaveri is a deeply personal project — with a mission that goes beyond brewing a great cup. Rao grew up in Karnataka, one of southwestern India’s most important coffee regions; for her, Kaveri is a way to shine a light on the quality of her home country’s beans.