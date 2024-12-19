The high-profile match will instead be an intimate affair, with 18,000 fans packed in at PayPal Park, which the Earthquakes share with National Women’s Soccer League team Bay FC .

Since Messi’s U.S. arrival in 2023, some MLS teams have moved matches in which he’s playing to bigger venues to accommodate the extra demand for tickets. The Earthquakes would have liked to do the same by utilizing nearby Levi’s Stadium but couldn’t secure the 68,500-seat venue because of scheduling conflicts, club president Jared Shawlee confirmed.

The Standard has learned that the Argentine legend and World Cup winner, now with Inter Miami, is scheduled to play the San Jose Earthquakes on May 14 at PayPal Park.

This Major League Soccer season, Bay Area fans will finally get their chance to see Lionel Messi play in person.

Pelé in America . The Dream Team in Barcelona . If you’re lucky, once in a generation, a true global sports phenomenon finds its way to your city.

Despite the surefire demand for the limited seats, the team will not raise season-ticket prices this year, which start as low as $24 per game, Shawlee said. But the team will have little sway in the resale market, which last year saw secondary ticket prices for MLS matches involving Messi increase by more than 70% from the previous season.

When Messi played NYCFC last season at Yankee Stadium, field-level tickets were reselling for as much as $9,395.

“We’re thrilled to host Messi in what’s likely to be his last game ever in the Bay Area,” Shawlee told The Standard.

Messi, 37, is contracted with Miami through the end of the 2025 season and has previously stated that he will not play for any other club afterward. He last appeared in the Bay Area in 2009 with FC Barcelona during a preseason tour that included practicing at Kezar Stadium and a friendly match at Candlestick Park.

It is not immediately clear if the Earthquakes, who are owned by John Fisher, will offer refunds or price protections should the superstar not be available to play in May.