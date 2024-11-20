The Earthquakes, which finished dead last this season, aim to build a 14-acre private training facility on undeveloped county land, which will need to be leased to the team. As part of the project, the team would turn an additional 12 acres into four rentable public soccer fields.

This time his sights are set 40 miles south of Oakland, in San Jose, where he owns a Major League Soccer team.

Two months after the Athletics played their final game at the Oakland Coliseum , the team’s hated billionaire owner is again seeking help from a local government to build a sports facility.

Even though much of the region’s fanbase is done with him, John Fisher isn’t quite done with the Bay Area.

The San Jose City Council voted unanimously this month to pitch in $6 million to help pay for construction of the public portion of the project. Alongside Santa Clara County, which owns the land, the city would also be on the hook for infrastructure improvements, estimated to be in the eight figures, to the surrounding area.

In exchange, the Earthquakes have agreed to operate and maintain the property while taking home all revenue it generates. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement to The Standard that the deal “absolutely makes sense” since it would transform an unused dirt lot into a place where kids can play alongside professional athletes.

Fisher will fund more than $50 million to develop the team’s facility and $12 million for the public fields, which will cover most of the project’s cost.

With the city already in support of it, the deal was expected to be rubber-stamped by the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors. But outgoing Supervisor Joe Simitian, who unsuccessfully ran for Rep. Anna Eshoo’s congressional seat in May, took to the dais and slammed the brakes during a Nov. 5 meeting.