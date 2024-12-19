SF State locked down after anonymous threat of violence

Nearby, Lowell High School is also under lockdown due to the threat at SF State, internal emails seen by The Standard show.

The post advised students who are not on campus to stay away. Anyone on campus is advised to stay away from doors and windows and shelter in place until further instructions are given.

San Francisco State University locked the campus down Thursday after receiving an anonymous threat of violence and was canceling all classes, campus police said.

The school’s communications team has yet to release further details. San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Robert Rueca said officers responded at around 11:55 a.m. and are assisting campus police with the investigation.

Just after 1 p.m., the university sent out an alert that university police were conducting a sweep of campus. Freshman Cody Regester said his building manager told him the University Police Department is sweeping campus building by building.

A campus police officer did not elaborate on the nature of the threat, saying only that it is “active.” Building sweeps could take all day, he said.