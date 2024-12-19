SF State locked down after anonymous threat of violence

San Francisco State University locked the campus down Thursday after receiving an anonymous threat of violence and was canceling all classes, campus police said.
The post advised students who are not on campus to stay away. Anyone on campus is advised to stay away from doors and windows and shelter in place until further instructions are given.
Nearby, Lowell High School is also under lockdown due to the threat at SF State, internal emails seen by The Standard show.
The school’s communications team has yet to release further details. San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Robert Rueca said officers responded at around 11:55 a.m. and are assisting campus police with the investigation.
Just after 1 p.m., the university sent out an alert that university police were conducting a sweep of campus. Freshman Cody Regester said his building manager told him the University Police Department is sweeping campus building by building.
A campus police officer did not elaborate on the nature of the threat, saying only that it is “active.” Building sweeps could take all day, he said.
Several officers then entered the J. Paul Leonard Library with police dogs at around 1:20 p.m.
The threat comes during finals week. One student asked if they could still take their exam in response to the university’s X post. The university said finals would be rescheduled. It later said that exams had been canceled for the day.
Jennifer Beach, a lecturer in the English department, said the threat was unprecedented.
“I’ve never seen this happen before,” Beach told The Standard via phone. She has been teaching at the university for 20 years.
“It could conceivably derail finals,” Beach said, adding that many final exams are now online.
At Cafe 101, on the plaza level of the university’s Cesar Chavez Center, a worker named Jack said he had heard of the alert shortly after 12:30 p.m. and was safely locked down inside.
“It’s all quiet over here. We’re not seeing anything going on,” said Jack, who declined to give a last name.
This is at least the third time SF State has received threats in the past five years, including a “non-specific” anonymous threat made in September 2021 and a bomb threat made on Dec. 19, 2019.
This is a developing story.