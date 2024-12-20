49ers vs. Dolphins: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

The 49ers’ postseason dreams are, for all intents and purposes, dead. Their probability of making the playoffs has cratered to less than one percent, and they’ll likely be formally eliminated this weekend — regardless of whether they beat the Miami Dolphins.

But there’s still a season to finish, and in the NFL, every snap counts equally on each player’s résumé. The death of postseason dreams doesn’t make football meaningless.

A Dolphins team featuring some familiar faces awaits Sunday. Miami’s head coach is Mike McDaniel, the 49ers’ former offensive coordinator and Kyle Shanahan’s good friend. Former 49ers staffers Jon Embree and Wes Welker are also with the Dolphins now. Embree is the tight ends coach who developed George Kittle — he fined the rookie $10 every time he ran out of bounds without being forced to do so in 2017 — and Welker used to coach Deebo Samuel and the 49ers’ receivers.

Max McCaffrey, the older brother of superstar Christian McCaffrey, is also a Miami offensive staffer. The brothers were excited to execute an unusual apparel swap — Christian’s jersey for Max’s coaching polo shirt. That, unfortunately, was foiled when Christian McCaffrey landed back on injured reserve earlier this month.