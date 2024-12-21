Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Life

4 incredible holiday light displays across SF

A house is adorned with bright, colorful Christmas lights and decorations. People stand in front, admiring and taking photos as they enjoy the festive display.
An impressive display of Christmas decorations is drawing crowds to 68 Castro St. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
By RJ Mickelson

The cold(ish) nights in San Francisco can be offset this week by the glow of holiday lights popping up across the city. From inflatable Santas on front stoops to mansions dripping with icicle lights, homeowners are going all out to bring the seasonal cheer.

The Standard went on a hunt for the best residential light displays, and we found everything from tasteful to over-the-top. Here are four highlights.

The Clark Griswold Brightest House Award: 68 Castro St.

A festive building is adorned with a Santa figure, bright lights, wreaths, garlands, and nutcracker decorations, with &quot;Seasons Greetings&quot; displayed below.
Eye-popping details on the Castro Street home. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A group of people walks down a leafy street at night. The scene is warmly lit by festive, golden lights adorning bushes and a building nearby.
A family takes in the decorations at 68 Castro. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

Our power grid can probably handle all this cheerfulness, but if we had to nominate one house for the Clark Griswold Brightest Award, we’d go with the one at 68 Castro St. The luxurious, layered lighting at this house is so spectacular, it’s drawing crowds.

At night, this Castro Street home transforms into a mesmerizing holiday spectacle, drawing crowds of admiring onlookers. Cascading lights, garlands, and wreaths create layers of radiant decoration. Nutcrackers stand guard around a rappelling Santa in the center.

1786 Hayes St.: PG&E’s other favorite customer

A brightly lit house is decorated with festive lights and wreaths, featuring a &quot;Welcome to Whoville&quot; sign. A person stands beside an open car door in front.
The owners of 1786 Hayes St. went all out. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A window decorated with string lights and a sign saying &quot;Welcome to Whoville&quot; with Christmas-themed cutouts, likely inspired by Dr. Seuss.
The Grinch makes an appearance. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

Located just one block north of the Panhandle in Golden Gate Park, the house at 1786 Hayes St. is another solid contender for “most likely to receive a thank-you note from PG&E.”

Bathing the street in a golden glow, the home’s bay windows and ornate architecture are highlighted by cascading strands of white icicle lights with two illuminated green wreaths. The dancing figure and festive bear in the upper windows add whimsical touches.

1150 Monterey Blvd.: Holiday cheer meets ‘Miami Vice’

A large house is decorated with colorful Christmas lights, outlining its structure. A palm tree and smaller trees in the yard are also adorned with lights.
Lights play up the architecture and landscaping of a home at 1150 Monterey Blvd. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A house and palm tree are decorated with colorful Christmas lights, featuring a large illuminated teddy bear with a Santa hat and gift.
A polar bear greets passersby. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

Roughly one mile south of Mount Davidson, this Mediterranean-style mansion becomes a wonderland after dark, with multicolored lights splashed against its white stucco exterior. String lights trace the circular tower and multiple balconies to the curved staircases, creating a dazzling interplay of red, green, and blue. An illuminated palm tree adds a distinctly California twist, its fronds glowing against the night sky, while the trunks of trees in front are wrapped in matching lights.

The candy cane classic: 45 Upper Terrace

A brick house is festively decorated with Christmas lights and ornaments. The garden has candy cane decorations, and the moon shines brightly overhead.
Nutcrackers guard the entry to 45 Upper Terrace. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A hillside house adorned with colorful lights stands among trees at night, overlooking a brightly lit cityscape. The garden glows with festive decorations.
A view of the skyline adds to the charm. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

Just a stone’s throw from the Haight-Ashbury, this charming brick cottage becomes a storybook scene of holiday magic. Golden lights illuminate the arched entryway, while green uplighting bathes portions of the facade in an enchanting glow. Candy canes, nutcrackers, and wreaths line the steps leading to the front door, and the windows emit a cozy yellow light that pops against the rustic brick exterior. The home feels like something straight from a Christmas card.

RJ Mickelson can be reached at rj@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

ChristmasHolidaysHome DesignLife