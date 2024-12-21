Just a stone’s throw from the Haight-Ashbury, this charming brick cottage becomes a storybook scene of holiday magic. Golden lights illuminate the arched entryway, while green uplighting bathes portions of the facade in an enchanting glow. Candy canes, nutcrackers, and wreaths line the steps leading to the front door, and the windows emit a cozy yellow light that pops against the rustic brick exterior. The home feels like something straight from a Christmas card.