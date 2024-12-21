The cold(ish) nights in San Francisco can be offset this week by the glow of holiday lights popping up across the city. From inflatable Santas on front stoops to mansions dripping with icicle lights, homeowners are going all out to bring the seasonal cheer.
The Standard went on a hunt for the best residential light displays, and we found everything from tasteful to over-the-top. Here are four highlights.
The Clark Griswold Brightest House Award: 68 Castro St.
Our power grid can probably handle all this cheerfulness, but if we had to nominate one house for the Clark Griswold Brightest Award, we’d go with the one at 68 Castro St. The luxurious, layered lighting at this house is so spectacular, it’s drawing crowds.
At night, this Castro Street home transforms into a mesmerizing holiday spectacle, drawing crowds of admiring onlookers. Cascading lights, garlands, and wreaths create layers of radiant decoration. Nutcrackers stand guard around a rappelling Santa in the center.
1786 Hayes St.: PG&E’s other favorite customer
Located just one block north of the Panhandle in Golden Gate Park, the house at 1786 Hayes St. is another solid contender for “most likely to receive a thank-you note from PG&E.”
Bathing the street in a golden glow, the home’s bay windows and ornate architecture are highlighted by cascading strands of white icicle lights with two illuminated green wreaths. The dancing figure and festive bear in the upper windows add whimsical touches.
1150 Monterey Blvd.: Holiday cheer meets ‘Miami Vice’
Roughly one mile south of Mount Davidson, this Mediterranean-style mansion becomes a wonderland after dark, with multicolored lights splashed against its white stucco exterior. String lights trace the circular tower and multiple balconies to the curved staircases, creating a dazzling interplay of red, green, and blue. An illuminated palm tree adds a distinctly California twist, its fronds glowing against the night sky, while the trunks of trees in front are wrapped in matching lights.
The candy cane classic: 45 Upper Terrace
Just a stone’s throw from the Haight-Ashbury, this charming brick cottage becomes a storybook scene of holiday magic. Golden lights illuminate the arched entryway, while green uplighting bathes portions of the facade in an enchanting glow. Candy canes, nutcrackers, and wreaths line the steps leading to the front door, and the windows emit a cozy yellow light that pops against the rustic brick exterior. The home feels like something straight from a Christmas card.