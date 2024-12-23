Santa Cruz pier crumbles, throwing three people into the ocean

A 150-foot section of the historic Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed during a powerful wave surge Monday afternoon, sending into the ocean three workers who sustained minor injuries.
The collapse occurred around 12:45 p.m. as engineering teams were monitoring the structure during a high-surf event.
The affected portion included a restroom building and construction equipment that was being used for a $4 million renovation project to repair damage from previous storms.
Video of the rescue broadcast on ABC7 shows a person standing on part of the wharf as a first-responder on a jet ski picks them up.
During a press conference Monday, Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley praised the coordinated response by local public safety agencies but warned of the dangers posed by the ongoing swell event.
“We are anticipating that what is coming toward us is more serious than what was there this morning,” Keeley said.
The three who fell into the water included a city Parks and Recreation project manager and two contractors. According to Santa Cruz Fire Chief Rob Oatey, all either rescued themselves or received assistance from emergency responders on personal watercraft.
The wharf has been closed indefinitely while officials assess its structural integrity. The section that collapsed was at the end of the pier and had already been closed for construction, said Gino Marini, owner of Marini’s Candies.
“Everybody’s all right,” said Marini, whose business is on the pier. “That whole area that had been closed off is now in the water.”
Construction crews had closed the end of the wharf to demolish the Dolphin after a storm surge last December damaged pilings under the seafood restaurant, KSBW reported.
The National Weather Service advised people to stay away from the water. The agency said earlier Monday that it was “getting word of numerous water rescues in the Santa Cruz/Capitola area.”
“Please stay away from the wharf, all traffic blocked for emergency personnel only,” Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation wrote on Instagram.
Swells at some Santa Cruz beaches were as high as 25 feet Monday, according to the website Surfline. There were 20-foot swells at Steamer Lane, near the wharf.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on X that the state’s Office of Emergency Services “is coordinating with local officials and is ready to provide support.”
The NWS issued a high surf warning Monday for coastal beaches from Sonoma to Monterey counties lasting through noon Tuesday. The warning was for dangerously large breaking waves of 30 to 35 feet, as well as breaking waves of up to 40 feet at Mavericks and other locations.
Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker called the incident “another testament to the power of our changing climate,” noting that recent storms have been worse than forecast.
Parks and Recreation director Tony Elliot warned that the dangerous conditions are expected to persist.
“We’re really at the peak of the swell event currently,” Elliot said. “This swell will continue into Tuesday and will remain pretty heavy through the week.”