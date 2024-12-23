Santa Cruz pier crumbles, throwing three people into the ocean

Video of the rescue broadcast on ABC7 shows a person standing on part of the wharf as a first-responder on a jet ski picks them up.

The affected portion included a restroom building and construction equipment that was being used for a $4 million renovation project to repair damage from previous storms.

The collapse occurred around 12:45 p.m. as engineering teams were monitoring the structure during a high-surf event.

A 150-foot section of the historic Santa Cruz Wharf collapsed during a powerful wave surge Monday afternoon, sending into the ocean three workers who sustained minor injuries.

“We are anticipating that what is coming toward us is more serious than what was there this morning,” Keeley said.

During a press conference Monday, Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley praised the coordinated response by local public safety agencies but warned of the dangers posed by the ongoing swell event.

The three who fell into the water included a city Parks and Recreation project manager and two contractors. According to Santa Cruz Fire Chief Rob Oatey, all either rescued themselves or received assistance from emergency responders on personal watercraft.

The wharf has been closed indefinitely while officials assess its structural integrity. The section that collapsed was at the end of the pier and had already been closed for construction, said Gino Marini, owner of Marini’s Candies.