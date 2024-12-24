Gallery of 5 photos

Expand photo Click arrows to view

the slideshow Swipe

1 2 3 4 5 5 Go to previous photo Go to next photo

Diners enjoy an afternoon meal at Dalida in the Presidio. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

The Presidio's sweeping views of the bay and Golden Gate Bridge, plus miles of scenic walking paths, make it a destination for locals and tourists. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images

Chef Sayat Ozyilmaz drizzles fresh lemon over an octopus and sujuk dish at Dalida. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

The influx of restaurants has included Il Parco, a casual Italian spot from the owners of Colibri, which opened in 2022. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard