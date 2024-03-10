‘Like dealing with Putin’: Presidio brunch spot closing after 18 years

A popular San Francisco brunch spot that’s served millions of meals for 18 years will close down after difficult negotiations with its landlord, flagging profits and other woes.

Presidio Social Club, which also serves dinner, will not renew its lease next year, according to the owner and founder, Ray Tang. But the business could close as soon as next month if an agreement can be made with his landlords, the Presidio Trust, a federal organization.

Tang said a steep rise in rent, the high cost of doing business and a persistent unsightly construction site across the street from his outdoor patio in the scenic Presidio are also motivating his decision to close his restaurant by April next year or sooner.