Life

The year in photos: The city’s return

By RJ Mickelson

San Francisco has always been a visual city, with its vast natural beauty and undulating landscape. But much of the deeper beauty lives in the character expressed through a vibrant culture of nightlife, restaurants, and community events.

Much of the urban charisma we’ve come to expect has felt paused for far too long by the long slog of Covid and the burdensome financial and cultural recovery to follow.

This year, the city was a much fuller and familiar version of itself — and that freedom brought people together in true San Francisco form. The Standard’s photographers traversed the city to find all the emotional moments — from pure joy to collective grief — that make this place special.

This was the year of San Francisco’s return.

Party down

Cosimo performs during the 28th annual San Francisco drag king contest, hosted at Oasis in San Francisco on Sunday, September 8, 2024. The competition showcased some of the drag king scene’s best performers in a wide variety of acts.
Cosimo performs at the 28th annual San Francisco drag king contest at Oasis in September. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Marissa Lopez poses in front of a police car during a block party in the Mission in San Francisco on October 31, 2024. The party featured roaming deejays and shut down the area around 20th Street and Valencia.
Marissa Lopez poses in front of a police car during a block party in the Mission on Halloween. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Chappell Roan performs on the third day of Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Aug. 11, 2024. Despite not being an official headliner, Chappell Roan fans can be spotted throughout the festival grounds, often sporting pink cowboy hats and on-theme merch.
Chappell Roan performs on the third day of Outside Lands. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man ignites a firework while other fireworks explode around him near Garfield Square in San Francisco on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Every year, despite their illegality in many Bay Area communities, fireworks illuminate the skies on the Fourth of July holiday. Local fire departments issue annual warnings about the risks of personal injuries and forest fires, particularly in the hills where dry vegetation fuels rapid spreads. This year, new city, county, and state measures focus on readiness, stricter penalties for violators, and critical evaluations of fireworks' impact and associated policies.
A man ignites fireworks near Garfield Square on the Fourth of July. | Source: Aaron Levy-Wolins for The Standard
Fauxnique performs during the grand reopening of The Stud on Folsom Street in San Francisco on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The Stud had been closed since spring 2020 and has reopened in a new location on Folsom near 7th St, with a giant party that hundreds of LGBTQ+ people attend.
Fauxnique performs during the grand reopening of The Stud on April 20. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
DJ's play music for th crowd at El Rio in San Francisco on Nov. 1, 2024.
DJs play for the crowd at El Rio on Nov. 1. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard
Sian Pussie at the SF Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Thousands of people lined Market Street to celebrate the SF Pride Parade.
Sian Pussie at the SF Pride Parade. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
People danced in the crowd at the Dirtybird showcase on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Another Planet Entertainment and Dirtybird threw an afternoon rave at Embarcadero Plaza opposite the Ferry Building for thousands of attendees.
The Dirtybird showcase July 21. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
U.S. Navy sailors watch as a dancer who goes by the stage name “Dallas” performs on the main stage at Condor Club in San Francisco on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. According to rumors, it seems that the popular hangouts for sailors during fleet week are at the strip clubs.
U.S. Navy sailors watch as a dancer who goes by the name “Dallas” performs at Condor Club during Fleet Week. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
The image shows a DJ through a red filter on the left and a person in a colorful, fluffy fur coat in vibrant pink, yellow, white, and teal on the right.
A monitor displaying Fred Again’s performance can be seen through the perimeter fencing, left, during his concert with Skrillex, while Jazmine Narro, right, shows off her coat before heading to the June 1 show at Civic Center Plaza. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Tech this out

Sigil Wen, a 20-year-old senior AI engineer at Airchat, looks at his own reflection through an infinity cube in his apartment on Mission Street in SoMa on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. International Silicon Valley startup employees must secure an O-1 visa — for &quot;Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement” — in order to work in the United States and utilize a variety of resources including “get-a-visa” salons, secret Slack groups, and how-to events to navigate the process.
Sigil Wen, a 20-year-old senior AI engineer at Airchat, looks at his reflection through an infinity cube in his apartment on Mission Street. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
SF Standard culture reporter Zara Stone tests out the Aescape robotic massage table located at the robot massage startup’s SoMa office in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Aescape has been making waves with its massage robots in fitness centers and spas along the East Coast since July, and the company’s San Francisco office started offering demos of its own massage robot to local influencers in October.
SF Standard culture reporter Zara Stone tests out the Aescape robotic massage table located at the startup’s SoMa office. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
San Francisco Standard (SF Standard) reporter Jillian D'Onfro sits as a robot to attaches eyelash extensions to her eyes in LUUM Precision Lash in Oakland, California on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. D’Onfro tries out various services performed by robots, including getting nails done, eyelashes put on, and drinking robot-prepared coffee and lunch, in The Bay Area, which leads in autonomous vehicles and tech experiences.
SF Standard reporter Jillian D'Onfro has eyelash extensions attached by a robot at LUUM Precision Lash. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Damaris Davis and Lurene Davis, have built robots together, since Lurene was 12. They pose at the Computer Museum in Mountain View, CA on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.
Damaris Davis and Lurene Davis have built robots together since the former was 12. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
Members of the residency program work on projects at Founders, Inc. at Marina Boulevard in San Francisco on Friday, March 1, 2024. Shortly after the Vision Pro was released, Founders, Inc., a San Francisco-based incubator, brought 40 builders together for a five-week residency to experiment with the new technology and build some of the first applications for Vision Pro.
Participants of a Founders Inc. residency work on building some of the first applications for Vision Pro at the incubator's Marina Boulevard headquarters. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
People interact with Landbase’s Ameca robot at TechCrunch Disrupt, hosted at the Moscone Center on October 29, 2024. The annual conference focuses on startups and entrepreneurship.
People interact with Landbase’s Ameca robot at TechCrunch Disrupt in late October. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Anoush Sadgeh, CEO of AI Life Kisses Xoie the Robot, of AI Life Humanoid Robots at the Computer Museum in Mountain View, CA on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.
Anoush Sadgeh, CEO of AI Life, kisses Xoie the Robot at the Computer Museum in Mountain View. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
Pedestrians walk past Tesla Cybertrucks’s parked in a line at the SF Deep Tech Week launch party on the USS Hornet aircraft carrier in Alameda on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The event includes tech showcases, demos and a rave. The USS Hornet is retired and operates as a sea, air and space museum.
Pedestrians walk past Tesla Cybertrucks parked at the SF Deep Tech Week June launch party on the USS Hornet aircraft carrier in Alameda. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
An AI experience demonstration rests at the SF Deep Tech Week launch party on the USS Hornet aircraft carrier in Alameda on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The event includes tech showcases, demos and a rave. The USS Hornet is retired and operates as a Sea, Air and Space Museum.
An AI experience demonstration rests at the SF Deep Tech Week launch party, which featured tech showcases, demos and a rave. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
Dr. Damien Rompapas attends the SF Deep Tech Week launch party on the USS Hornet aircraft carrier in Alameda on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The event included tech showcases, demos and a rave. The USS Hornet is retired and operates as a sea, air and space museum.
Dr. Damien Rompapas attends the SF Deep Tech Week launch party. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
Vitaly Bulatov shows off his robot at the Humanoid Summit, hosted at the Computer Museum in Mountain View, CA on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Vitaly wants his robot to increase the economy for Robots.
Vitaly Bulatov shows off his robot at the Humanoid Summit hosted at the Computer Museum in Mountain View. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard

On the menu

An assortment of pastries, including croissants, tarts, and cakes, are displayed on a beige surface. A slice of raspberry cheesecake is prominently featured.
An assortment of entries for The Standard's Pastry Hall of Fame. | Source: Andria Lo for The Standard
A wooden table with various dishes, including salads, dips, and grilled bread. Two people are sharing food, with glasses of wine and water nearby.
People wine and dine at Céleste on Union Street. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A woman talks on the phone while peering into a window displaying roasted meats. Her reflection is visible, and people walk by on the dimly lit street.
Ducks at Lam Hoa Thuan look tempting during a night market on Irving Street. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard
A chef with tattoos is focused on cooking at a smoky stove, using tongs over a metal pan while flames burn in the foreground and copper pots sit nearby.
Chef Marc Zimmerman cooks over the live fire at The Wild. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
Two people sit at a bar with a clear window view of a city skyline at sunset. A drink rests on the glossy counter, reflecting the warm hues.
Guests enjoy cocktails and the view at Cityscape on the 46th floor of the Hilton Union Square. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard
A person is shaping pastry dough on a counter. Seven spiraled dough pieces are neatly arranged next to a knife in a sunlit kitchen area.
Nicki Volante rolls dough for croissants at Butter & Crumble. | Source: Lauren Segal for The Standard
A person is cutting into a slice of roast beef with sauce and herbs on a plate. Nearby, there's a popover with butter and a bowl of salad. A glass of red wine is alongside.
Prospect's prime rib dinner with popover and a twice-baked potato laden with creamed spinach. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A rectangular cake with colorful sprinkles and icing letters spelling &quot;ABORTION SAVES LIVES.&quot; Some pieces are cut, with a serving spatula on the side.
Detail of a cake that reads ‘Abortion Saves Lives’ is one option made by award-winning chefs and bakers, as part of Cakes for Choice, a fundraiser for reproductive care organizations like Plan C and Reproductive Freedom for All. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A vibrant café with bold wall art; a woman reaches for a bottle on shelves filled with wine behind a red-framed opening, while two people dine in the foreground.
A meal at Galinette, a French bistro near Ocean Beach with a beachy, casual, Marsaille vibe. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person with pink pants and red sandals is sitting on grass, holding a tray of assorted cake slices. They're also holding a straw hat and a fork.
Instagram baking sensation Elisa Sunga (aka Saltedrye) threw an "Alice in Wonderland"-themed cake picnic, where hundreds of guests shared treats in the park. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Two people are drinking from glass pitchers in front of shelves filled with wine bottles. Both have tattoos and wear casual white tops.
Owners Erin Rickenbacker and Rafa Saenz down porróns at El Chato, a Spanish wine bar on 21st and Bryant streets. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

We The People

Telemundo 48 anchor Yomara Lopez prepares to go on air during the GOP (Republican) watch party at Maykadeh Persian restaurant in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. The November 5th election included the highly contested San Francisco Mayoral race, a few local Supervisor races and the Presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump.
Telemundo 48 anchor Yomara Lopez prepares to go on air during the GOP election night watch party at Maykadeh Persian restaurant. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard
San Francisco City Hall is one of the views seen from the window of a shelter at the Civic Center Fulton Plaza on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Pallet shelters, the company that made the shelters, are demoing and offering tours of the homes. There are 40 shelters like these in California but there are no concrete plans to bring the shelters to San Francisco. The homes are free of charge for occupants.
San Francisco City Hall is one of the views seen from the window of a shelter at the Civic Center Fulton Plaza. | Source: Gina Castro/The Standard
People held signs at a ÒKeep The Great Highway OpenÓ rally held on Market and Hyde Streets before a car rally drove around the city on August 24, 2024. The Chinese American Democratic Club held a rally on Market and Hyde streets against proposition K, which would close The Great Highway. About 30 people showed up for the rally and about 10 cars participated in the car rally.
People held signs at a "Keep The Great Highway Open" rally. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person in a red outfit sits at a wooden desk in an ornate room. Behind them are flags, a clock, and flowers, with a colorful painting on the wall.
Mayor London Breed in her office at City Hall. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A dimly lit theater features a debate or panel discussion on stage with six people behind podiums. The audience is visible in the foreground.
Five mayoral candidates participate in a June 12 debate hosted by Manny Yekutiel and Heather Knight at Sydney Goldstein Theater in Hayes Valley. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Voting booths are set up in a row, with partitions open, revealing empty ballot stations. A person's legs are visible behind one of the booths.
A San Franciscan votes inside City Hall’s Department of Elections on Nov. 5. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person in a Statue of Liberty costume holds a torch and a sign saying &quot;America it is not for sale&quot; outside a grand building with ornate golden doors.
Artist Rosa Rodriguez, 60, performs as the “Statue of Liberty in mourning” outside of City Hall on Election Day. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
The image shows a vibrant painting of a smiling woman against a wave-patterned background. Two people in red pro-Trump attire stand in front of the artwork.
Pro-Trump supporters talk to Jim Martinez, a Kamala Harris supporter, at Civic Center Plaza on Election Day. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A person wearing a Donald Trump mask and a &quot;45&quot; shirt is posing with clenched fists. American flags are in the background, suggesting a political gathering.
Trump supporters line up along the Marina Green, eliciting honks of approval as well as hecklers on June 6, when tech entrepreneur David Sacks hosted the former president for a campaign fundraiser at his Pacific Heights mansion. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard
A man in a suit raises two fingers while standing with a woman and two children on stage, surrounded by a cheering crowd against a dark background with orange text.
Mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie speaks to supporters at an election night watch party in The Chapel. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
In a dimly lit bar, people watch a TV showing Trump speaking at campaign headquarters, with election results displayed. A couple embraces at the bar.
Patrons share a quiet moment at Raleigh’s Pub in Berkeley after seeing election night returns favor Donald Trump. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A joyful woman in a red dress holds up a glass of wine and someone's hand, smiling exuberantly, in a warmly lit room.
An attendee celebrates during the GOP's watch party at Maykadeh Persian restaurant. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard
A person with short curly hair and hoop earrings holds a microphone while wiping their eye. The expression is emotional and focused.
Sherri Young expresses her thoughts and feelings about the election results at a morning-after event at Manny’s in the Mission. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard

Around town

A skateboarder in a yellow shirt and helmet rides down a street, reaching for money held by a spectator. A crowd lines the road, watching intently.
A skater takes a dollar bill as they bomb Church Street by Dolores Park. | Source: Aaron Levy-Wolins for The Standard
A woman walks across a grassy field with four dogs running energetically in the foreground. In the background, the Golden Gate Bridge is visible.
Dogs run ahead of Julia Frink, owner of Dogwalks.com, during a group walk at Chrissy Field. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Two silhouetted people are seen clapping near a colorful stained glass window featuring a cross with wings in a church setting.
People sing along during a service at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man walks past a mirrored wall in a mall with &quot;Store Closing Sale, 50% Off&quot; signs reflected in the glass, creating a symmetrical visual effect.
Shoppers walk by the storefront of Adidas, which is having a closing sale, inside the San Francisco Centre Mall, formerly Westfield Mall, on Market Street. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person in a red jacket is dangling from the edge of a tall, ornate building with large windows and decorative columns, set against a clear blue sky.
A performer with the group Bandaloop walks down the front of a building during a Mid-Market night market. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A vibrant display of red, orange, yellow, and purple flowers surrounds a monument. Two people crouch near the flowers, likely tending them.
Bright orange blooms bring a pop of color for a Tulip Day festival in Union Square. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
The image shows a colorful checkered floor with people walking on it. The center has a white rectangle with &quot;SUN SKY RINK&quot; written in pink letters.
Rooftop rollerskaters enjoy the city views during a rooftop event hosted by SVN West. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
A large aquarium exhibits fish swimming near the surface, with people viewing them from below. The room is dimly lit, featuring aquatic-themed decor and displays.
Science lovers and families walk around the Steinheart Aquarium at California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. California Academy staff are bracing for layoffs amid budget shortfall. They demand transparency from management for the $8.7M hole in the 2025 budget. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A city skyline at night features a prominent, illuminated triangular skyscraper. The foreground has a blurred, golden haze, likely from lighting or reflection.
A laser light show plays on the Transamerica Pyramid Center to inaugurate its reopening. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
The image shows a solar eclipse with the sun partially obscured, creating a crescent shape against a dark background. The sun appears bright orange.
A partial solar eclipse see\n from the rooftop of the California Academy of Sciences on April 8. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

The unhoused

A man sits at the entrance of a cluttered RV parked on a street, surrounded by various items like a bicycle wheel, generator, and containers.
Kenneth Cocking sits on the doorstep of his RV on Lake Merced Boulevard. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
A person in protective gear and a reflective vest carries a large green object in an alley filled with debris. The walls are covered in colorful graffiti.
City workers conduct an encampment sweep in the Tenderloin. | Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard
A police officer stands near a patrol car with &quot;SFPD&quot; on it, while a hooded person leans against a wall. In the background, a lit-up dome in rainbow colors is visible.
A person asks SFPD Lt. Kevin Knoble to call for medical attention for trouble breathing outside the Asian Art Museum. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A makeshift shelter draped with a black cloth is tucked within lush, green foliage. A mattress and various fabric pieces are visible beneath the branches.
An encampment nestled within the vegetation in Golden Gate Park, which saw the largest spike in homelessness of any SF neighborhood last year. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
A woman in a white sweater holds a young child in a blue shirt. They stand next to a vehicle, and the woman is gently kissing the child's cheek.
Veronica Cañas affectionately holds her year-old son next to their RV in San Francisco. | Source: Pablo Unzueta for The Standard
The image shows pink and red flowers seen through a rain-soaked window, creating a textured, blurred effect with vertical water streaks.
Flowers inside Veronica Cañas’s RV on Zoo Road. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A man with a beard and cap sits inside a white and blue tent. He holds a blue wallet and rests on a colorful blanket, with a small bouquet visible beside him.
Philip Gibson peeks out of his tent under the freeway at the intersection of Duboce, 13th, and Mission streets. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A narrow urban alley is lined with colorful tents and graffiti-covered buildings. A person and a dog walk among the parked cars and utility poles overhead.
A homeless encampment along Willow Street in the Tenderloin. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A man in a plaid shirt sits on a couch inside a cluttered trailer. The space features a sleeping area with pillows, various items scattered around, and a vibrant rug.
Gary Parkinson, 64, pictured inside his RV, started using a limo to store his belongings, wracking up thousands in parking tickets, and violations in the process. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Locals only

Three little girls in fancy dresses—blue, pink, and white—playfully dance on a red-carpet-themed backdrop, with movie posters displayed behind them.
Da’sauni, 6, and Da’zauri, 6, and Nariah, 3, dance at the father-daughter dance at the Bayview's Ruth Williams Opera House. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A close-up of an ear wearing a large gold hoop earring with the words &quot;SF Native&quot; scripted inside. The background shows hair and the earlobe.
Erika Román shows off her earrings at Il Pirata during the venue's monthly dance night. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person performs a wheelie on a bicycle with purple rims, wearing casual clothes and a beanie, on a sunny street with shadows cast on the ground.
Jojo Wong, of the NSWC crew, stunts at the Pedal Out event on Cinco de Mayo | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Three people in Día de los Muertos face paint stand behind a chain-link fence. The adult wears a floral coat and yellow flowers, while the children wear colorful sweaters.
Axel, Bowie, and Lindsey McClenahan watch skaters at the Dia De Los Muertos celebration at Potrero del Sol Park in the Mission. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A man in a black jersey places flowers at the base of a large statue of a baseball player outside a stadium. The statue’s base is adorned with colorful flowers.
A fan admires the statue in Willie Mays Plaza outside Oracle Park. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A group of people in blue costumes hold up an intricate, flowing fabric dragon. One person lies beneath it, while others smile and gesture energetically.
Balboa High School students reenact a scene from the movie Titanic during a rehearsal before their performance at a competition in Chinatown. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A person floats on their back in a swimming pool, appearing relaxed. They wear a colorful swimsuit with a vibrant design, surrounded by clear blue water.
Lorna Reed cools down during a rare SF heatwave. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A basketball player, wearing a Dallas Mavericks shirt and headband, raises his hands in celebration on a well-lit court, surrounded by cheering fans and a cameraman.
Klay Thompson celebrates his first game back at the Chase Center. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
A person wearing a green and yellow cap with &quot;STAY&quot; written on it adjusts the brim. They are also wearing sunglasses and a green striped jacket.
Jay Coffey shows off his custom hat before the home opener between the Oakland A’s and the Cleveland Guardians at the Oakland Coliseum on March 28. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
Two people wearing vibrant, feathered headdresses stand close, touching foreheads. One has bright pink nails; they are dressed in traditional attire.
Julia Arroyo, right, and daughter Guillermina share a moment before their performance with the Mexica dance group during the Sunrise Ceremony on Alcatraz Island Nov. 28. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard
A choir of elderly women in pink floral dresses holds red folders while singing. They are in a room with striped curtains and a vending machine. An instructor gestures.
Members of the Tenderloin Chinese Rights Association sing in a rehearsal. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Sea lions are lounging on wooden docks floating in green water, while a group of people stands on a nearby viewing platform, taking photos and observing them.
Visitors gather to watch sea lions at the Pier 39. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Safety and Security

A group of people are gathered outdoors, looking somber. They are dressed in casual, warm clothing, wearing sunglasses. The foreground shows blurred flowers.
Mourners honor victims of a fatal collision at a Muni bus stop. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
Silhouetted against a street, two people hold protest signs. The background shows a building with a grey wall, a doorway, and a sidewalk with a parking meter.
A group of hotel workers picket outside the Hilton at Union Square to demand higher wages and a fair contract. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A family stands closely together in a warm embrace against a gray wall. The child wears a pink hoodie and orange beanie, and the adults wear casual tops.
Luke Simmons, center, stands between his parents, Helen and Melvin Simmons, in the Richmond after the 10-year-old boy was exposed to racial slurs at a San Francisco elementary school. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A firefighter sprays water onto a smoky area near a makeshift tent encampment under an overpass, surrounded by scattered items and debris.
Firefighters put out a tent fire by Bryant and 10th streets on Oct. 17. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
A police officer in uniform, with a San Francisco Police patch, inspects the interior of a car with a shattered window, small glass fragments visible.
SFPD Officer Josh McFall looks inside Janet Jauregui's car after clearing glass from the vehicle'ss broken window along Ninth Avenue near Lake Street. | Source: Benjamin Fanjoy for The Standard
A man in a black cap and jacket comforts a woman who looks emotional. They are outdoors in a park with blurred figures and trees in the background.
Irving Arguello consoles daughter Natalia Arguello at a memorial for Luis Manuel Arguello-Inglis at Dolores Park on Saturday, where the 19-year-old Lowell High graduate and San Jose State University student was shot and killed days earlier. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A group of people stand closely together, some with facial masks, appearing somber and supportive with gentle touches on the arm and shoulder.
Mary Fong Lau, 79, appears at a San Francisco courthouse where she pleaded not guilty to four counts of vehicular manslaughter in a West Portal crash that killed a married couple and their two children on March 16. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A solemn crowd stands together, with police officers in uniform at the front, one holding a bouquet of flowers. People appear serious and attentive.
San Francisco police Chief Bill Scott honors victims of a fatal collision at a Muni bus stop at Ulloa Street and Lenox Way. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard
A woman in a red coat is comforting another, who is wearing a gray hat, amidst a group. They're standing outside a building, with an emotional atmosphere.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed, left, hugs Adrian Williams, Pia Harris' mother, at a vigil honoring Harris outside Nia Soul Food in early December. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
A crowd of protesters holds signs and banners, such as &quot;Hands off the Middle East,&quot; marching up a city street. Police officers stand in the foreground.
Police face pro-Palestinian protesters outside a Kamala Harris Fundraiser at the Fairmont in mid-August. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A person stands silhouetted against the ocean, with gentle waves rolling in. They gaze towards the horizon, shielding their eyes with a hand.
A person looks at the ocean from a coastal bluff at Fort Funston after a tsunami warning on Dec. 5. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard

Portraits and personalities

A person stands joyfully with arms outstretched, parting mustard-colored curtains. Behind them, shelves hold various items in a cluttered storage area.
Manny’s owner Manny Yekutiel sings a song from “Wicked” in the civic event space at his café. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A man wearing a cap and hoodie is standing in front of colorful kaleidoscopic artwork. The image is distorted with multiple overlapping copies of him.
Artist Joe Roberts, naif painter and frequent acid taker, knows everyone in SF's underground graffiti and skate scene. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A man stands amidst a cluttered collection of eclectic items, including jars, sculptures, and figurines, like owls and a deer, creating a curious display.
Ron Henggeler — an obsessive archivist and amateur archeologist — stands by some of his thousand-plus jars filled with items that tell the story of San Francisco’s past. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person relaxes in a cozy, plant-filled living room, bathed in warm sunlight. They're sitting in a plush chair, surrounded by a fireplace, art, and a coffee table.
Gavin Escolar shows off their collection of onesies at home in San Francisco. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard
A person with long gray hair stands confidently with arms crossed, in front of a tall monument with columns and a statue on top. The sky is overcast.
Sculptor Dana King stands in front of the former monument to Francis Scott King after the Monumental Reckoning 2024 event at Golden Gate Park. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person wearing a red beanie and sportswear sits in an art studio. The room is filled with vibrant abstract and portrait paintings and a table with paint cans.
Artist Malik Seneferu in his studio at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, which has supported creatives for more than four decades. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person with short black hair wears a striped shirt and a tan scarf, standing in front of a bright orange background, looking slightly upward.
San Francisco District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan stands for a portrait in her home. | Source: Noah Berger/The Standard
A woman stands in a sunlit archway. She has long black hair and colorful earrings. Her outfit features bold stripes, and she has tattoos on her arms.
Elizabeth Quiroz poses for a portrait at Redemption House Bay Area, a nonprofit anti-trafficking organization, in Santa Rosa. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man wearing a black shirt with the word &quot;PSYONIC&quot; is sitting at a table. He is resting his chin on his hand, which is part of a sleek, black prosthetic arm.
Dale Dimassi, who was born with a congenital defect, now works for Psyonic — the company that made his prosthetic arm. | Source: Niki Williams for The Standard
A woman with glasses is partially illuminated by a diagonal light. She wears a dark top and a necklace, with most of her face in shadow.
Yuka Murakami, a dog-attack victim, opens up about her difficulties in the wake of the incident. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

