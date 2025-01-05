Pent-up demand after a two-month delay brought hundreds of people to queue up for the first day of San Francisco’s commercial crab season.

So, Melo Tabuldo figured, what’s waiting a few hours more for a chance to buy Dungeness caught right off the city’s coast?

Sunday marked the San Francisco resident’s third year buying a fresh haul right off the boat — but his first time showing up around 9 a.m. to endure an around-the-block line on opening day.

“It was a longer wait than expected, but totally worth it,” he said after finally making his way to a crabbing boat with his dog, a pit bull mix named Ocean, just after 11 a.m.

Like many customers who trekked down to Fisherman’s Wharf for the much-anticipated kickoff, he knew the crabbers by name.

He called Matt Juanes — who was slinging crabs from his boat Plumeria docked at a brand-new ramp-accessible float off Al Scoma Way — “a really great captain.”

“It feels like a joy to be able to support the industry,” Tabuldo said.

He bought a crab for each person in his family of three, and said he planned to steam or boil it when he got home.