‘Totally worth it’: First day of SF’s long-delayed crab season draws around-the-block line

A blue container holds several live crabs in shallow water, set against a backdrop of the ocean and distant rocky cliffs under a cloudy sky.
Sales of fresh Dungeness crab direct to the public began Sunday. | Source: Courtesy Matt Juanes
By Jennifer Wadsworth

Pent-up demand after a two-month delay brought hundreds of people to queue up for the first day of San Francisco’s commercial crab season.

So, Melo Tabuldo figured, what’s waiting a few hours more for a chance to buy Dungeness caught right off the city’s coast?

Sunday marked the San Francisco resident’s third year buying a fresh haul right off the boat — but his first time showing up around 9 a.m. to endure an around-the-block line on opening day.

“It was a longer wait than expected, but totally worth it,” he said after finally making his way to a crabbing boat with his dog, a pit bull mix named Ocean, just after 11 a.m.

Like many customers who trekked down to Fisherman’s Wharf for the much-anticipated kickoff, he knew the crabbers by name.

He called Matt Juanes — who was slinging crabs from his boat Plumeria docked at a brand-new ramp-accessible float off Al Scoma Way — “a really great captain.”

“It feels like a joy to be able to support the industry,” Tabuldo said.

He bought a crab for each person in his family of three, and said he planned to steam or boil it when he got home.

“I’m going to throw a beer in there, and maybe have enough for crab cakes the next day,” Tabuldo said. “But we’ll see.”

A fishing boat is docked at a pier, with a person working beside it. The boat has a blue and red hull, and there's an American flag on the mast.
KVINS, a fishing boat, docks at Fisherman's Wharf for opening day. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A cheerful group stands on a dock under a clear blue sky. Two dogs on leashes and a bright yellow box with wheels are in the foreground; nearby is a moored boat.
Melo Tabudlo and his dog Ocean, both left, waited in line for a few hours a chance to nab fresh Dungeness right after his favorite fisherman pulled it up off the San Francisco coast. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard
Two people wearing blue gloves and jackets are on a boat at night, smiling and holding several crabs each. There's a large cooler in front of them.
Fisherman's Wharf unveiled a new ADA-accessible float to support off-the-boat sales. | Source: Courtesy Matt Juanes
The image shows two large bins on a boat filled with crabs. One bin is yellow and overflowing with crabs, while the other blue bin contains submerged crabs.
Crabbers were allowed to start retrieving their pots after midnight on Sunday. | Source: Courtesy Matt Juanes

Migrating whales pushed the season to a late start, depriving people of a chance to feast on local Dungeness for the holidays. But on the bright side, Amanda Bowman-Carr noted, it couldn’t have been a more beautiful morning to stand in line.

The clear-blue skies, upbeat vibe, and plethora of adorable children and dogs made the protracted wait feel like less of a slog.

“Being here on the opening day is fun,” Bowman-Carr said. “There’s good energy.”

“It’s like your version version of baseball opening day,” her husband, Dan, told her with a laugh.

An East Coaster by birth, Bowman-Carr said she grew up eating blue crab. But years in San Francisco have long since made her “a Dungeness convert.” She even has the tattoo to prove it: a likeness of the red crustacean against a wave-patterned blue circle on her left forearm.

The image shows an arm tattoo of a colorful crab with blue waves in the background. A hand with a ring holds the sleeve up.
Amanda Bowman-Carr shows off her Dungeness tattoo. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard
A group of people is waiting in a line outdoors under a bright blue sky. One person bends down to pet a dog. Others hold cups and wear casual winter clothing.
Bowman-Carr makes a friend while in line. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard
People are gathered on a sunny dock; one wears a high-visibility vest, others in casual attire, and a small dog in a red jacket stands by the railing.
Fisherman's Wharf harbormaster Gabriel Mikulich, center, chats up a customer. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard
A man wearing a black cap and blue gloves holds a crab over an orange bucket on a boat, inspecting it carefully.
Naji Othman pulls a crab out of the tank aboard KVINS. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Peter and Conrad Dang-Gabriel were all smiles after bagging up their haul — their first-ever straight from the source.

“We’ve been in the Bay Area for quite some time now, and we do love crab,” Conrad said, “but we’ve never had a chance to have it this fresh before.”

The couple bought two hefty crabs, which they want to prepare in “an Asian style, Vietnamese style.”

Two smiling individuals pose on a sunny dock, with a white boat behind them. One wears a black jacket, the other a red shirt and hat. The water is calm.
Peter and Conrad Dang-Gabriel carry off their fresh crab in a tote bag. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard
A green and white boat named Plumeria is docked at a marina, with clear blue skies above. Several people are walking along the dock beside it.
Plumeria, a crabbing boat, docks at a new float on Fisherman's Wharf. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard
A person in a camouflage hoodie holds a large, wet crab in their blue-gloved hand. Droplets of water hang from the crab's legs.
Ben Zeiger holds up a crab aboard KVINS. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
People stand on a dock next to a green boat filled with colored containers. One person is on the boat, and it's a clear, sunny day.
Crabber Matt Juanes, left, helps a customer. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard

San Francisco has permitted crabbers since 2021 to sell their catch directly from their vessels in the inner and outer lagoons of Fisherman’s Wharf. Participating fishers promote their wares on social media and a mobile app called FishLine — which has boosted their name recognition.

“It’s not unlike people finding a restaurant they really like, or a vendor at a farmers market they really like,” Port of San Francisco spokesperson Eric Young told The Standard. “People find that they like the quality of the crab that these crabbers are bring in, so they get to know who’s who.”

Traditionally, commercial fishers used stern-tie berths with ladders to sell, which made it harder for customers to access. The new ramp-accessible dock, and growing publicity from the city’s promotion, has been a boon for fishers who lost months of wages from the season’s late start.

“This season is more important to fishermen and their families than people realize, especially after the delays,” Juanes, Plumeria’s owner and a member of the Local Crab Boat Owners Association, said in a news release leading up to opening day. “Selling directly to the public has been a game-changer. It helps us make a living and connect with our community.”

Two men on a fishing boat handle orange buckets, while two people stand on the dock watching. The boat has a weathered, industrial look under a blue sky.
Zeiger, left, and Othman, center, with customers. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Two people in black hoodies work near large containers and bins filled with plastic items by a waterfront, under a clear blue sky.
Crabbers retrieve some of their catch on Plumeria. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard
A person with tattoos and a black cap worn backward sits thoughtfully in a boat. The surroundings feature ropes, wooden panels, and light casting shadows.
Captain Shawn Chen Flading says heavy regulation has hurt his bottom line, cutting into profits from salmon fishing and crabbing. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A long line of people stands outside near a building under a clear blue sky, bordered by metal barriers. Some individuals wear jackets and hats, suggesting cool weather.
People began lining up well before the scheduled 9 a.m. start time. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard
A tattooed arm wearing a camo sleeve and blue glove stirs a tank full of crabs in bubbly water, causing splashes.
Zeiger splashes water on his catch of the day. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Jennifer Wadsworth can be reached at jennifer@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Fisherman's WharfFood & DrinkNewsPort of San Francisco