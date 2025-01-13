Daniel Lurie’s arrival marks the end of the Willie Brown dynasty

Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie is now in office, and the political jean machine is cranking into high gear.

He took his oath Wednesday in front of a sea of supporters hopeful to see him bring his bevy of campaign promises to reality: a revived downtown, city services that work, an end to the fentanyl crisis.

One promise is already baked into his administration.

On the campaign trail, Lurie repeatedly, fervently described a new mayor’s office in which “insiders” would lose their toehold under City Hall’s gold-trimmed dome.

“Cast thee out!” he essentially said. And lo, San Francisco will see a symbolic end to one insider’s reign over City Hall.

For the first time since Willie Brown left office, San Francisco has a mayor whose political lineage does not descend from him — not as a protégé, an appointee, or even a distant cousin.

Before Lurie, every mayor since Brown left office in 2004 could trace his or her political career back to Da Mayor (or, to his friends, the Ayatollah of the Assembly). Brown first appointed Gavin Newsom to the Parking and Traffic Commission, then to the Board of Supervisors; he also promoted the late Ed Lee in city government roles twice and later helped the late community organizer Rose Pak drum Lee into office. Mayor London Breed, early in her career, worked as an intern for Brown before joining his reelection campaign.

Lurie is a new breed.

Brown did not appoint Lurie to any government body. He did not promote him within the halls of city government. Lurie didn’t even show up for Brown’s famous Election Day luncheon at John’s Grill.

No insider speaking to The Standard imagines that Brown, perhaps California’s most cunning and powerful living politician, will ever lack access to City Hall. Lurie during his campaign sat down for a meeting with Brown at least once; the new mayor has appeared publicly alongside Brown multiple times and even gave him special recognition on inauguration day.