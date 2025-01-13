Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Photos: Small protests greet major SF healthcare conference

A man walks past police officers on a city street. Nearby, a person holds a megaphone covered in protest stickers, speaking to a small crowd.
Demonstrators protest the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Monday in downtown San Francisco. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Garrett Leahy

Healthcare executives leaving the first day of a prominent industry conference in Union Square were met by roughly 40 protesters clutching signs reading “United Healthcare JP Morgan out” and “Stop killing Americans for profit.”

The annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is expected to draw 20,000 to the Westin St. Francis hotel through Thursday.

This week’s conference is the first major industry gathering since the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last month in New York City. Event organizers and the San Francisco Police Department ramped up security in the wake of the shooting. The SFPD declined to share specifics on the heightened security measures but said in a statement that it had canceled some officers’ time off to ensure that the four-day event would be “fully staffed.”

A group of people protest on a city sidewalk, holding signs advocating for healthcare reform. Palms and buildings serve as the urban backdrop.
Protesters outside the Westin St. Francis, which is hosting the conference. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Protesters, including one with a megaphone and jacket saying &quot;Team Terrible,&quot; hold a sign reading &quot;You'll NEVER RECOVER from 'Health care' INSURANCE&quot; facing police.
Protester Richard Mead flips off a police officer. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Conference attendees streaming out of the hotel’s Powell Street entrance seemed largely unfazed by the protesters.

“How dare you work for this company,” one attendee said to another as they walked past the demonstrators chuckling.

But for those holding the signs, it’s not a joke. 

Kenneth Lundgreen, 71, expressed dismay over his struggles with healthcare companies, including losing his dental insurance after having his teeth pulled for dentures. 

Lundgreen, a Medicare user, said he paid a $3,000 copay to have his teeth removed and replaced with dentures under Aetna six months ago. But after the procedure, his insurance provider was switched to UnitedHealthcare, which does not cover dental work. United won’t cover the cost of having them fitted — about $23,000 — he said. 

“So I just don’t wear them,” Lundgreen said.

A person in a wheelchair holds a sign saying &quot;Socialize Healthcare Now,&quot; surrounded by people on a city street. Another sign reads &quot;Stop [?]&quot; in the background.
Kenneth Lundgreen says he lost his dental care after his Medicare insurance provider was switched from Aetna to UnitedHealthcare. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

The demonstration was organized by a coalition of labor advocacy organizations that claim healthcare providers and insurance companies prioritize profits over patients. They’re demanding that the private healthcare industry be replaced with a single-payer model similar to those of Canada and European countries.

Protesters also criticized medical companies’ use of AI, particularly in the processing and denial of insurance claims, as UnitedHealthcare has done. Two families are suing the company for deploying an AI tool despite allegedly knowing it was faulty.

Related

A man in a light suit holds a phone and walks briskly past a security guard in a blue jacket labeled "SECURITY." The scene is bustling with several people.
‘Be vigilant’: Security is tight at healthcare conference in wake of insurance CEO killing
J.P. Morgan conference kicks off make-or-break year for SF’s downtown
A person with pink hair sits in a white chair, wearing a pink dress and glasses, holding a small dog. The room is cluttered with electronics and various equipment.
‘Make your health insurance company cry’: One woman’s fight to turn the tables on insurers 

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday issued a warning to healthcare companies and other businesses, saying use of AI technology to evaluate and deny claims could violate laws, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Labor journalist and protest organizer Steve Zeltzer told The Standard he is not completely against the use of AI in healthcare but said it’s a powerful tool that should be used to help patients — not to deny claims or take jobs.

A woman in a black coat stands by red carpeted steps, surrounded by people, including a police officer. The scene appears to be outside a building entrance.
Conference attendees were largely unfazed by the demonstrators. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man in a hat and jacket speaks passionately into microphones, holding a protest sign, with a San Francisco cable car and city buildings in the background.
Protest organizer Steve Zeltzer says AI should be used only to help patients. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

“We’re not against AI,” Zeltzer said. “We want it for the people.”

Retired physician Susan Joseph, 60, said her sister has to fight claim denials every six months for laser eye treatment to stave off blindness caused by diabetes. The procedure, photocoagulation, costs thousands of dollars without health insurance, Joseph said, adding that her sister has gone so far as to hire a $200-an-hour consultant to fight claim denials.

“The MO is to deny claims. It’s standard procedure,” Joseph said. “She shouldn’t have to fight it.”

A security officer stands near a building entrance, holding a leash attached to a black dog lying on the ground. Another officer stands on nearby steps.
A security guard stands watch outside the Powell Street entrance of the Westin St. Francis. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person holds a sign reading &quot;DEMAND SINGLE PAYER HEALTH CARE&quot; outside a building with columns and an American flag. Several people and cars are nearby.
A protester advocates for healthcare reform. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Health CareJP Morgan ChaseNewsProtestsUnion Square