Mangione was detained by police Monday at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s for questioning in relation to Wednesday’s shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He was arraigned in Pennsylvania on gun charges late Monday. Several hours later, he was charged with murder in Manhattan in connection to Thompson’s killing, according to online court records.

His mother, Kathleen Mangione, made the report to the San Francisco Police Department on Nov. 18, according to a police source with knowledge of the case. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Mangione had been in San Francisco or if his mother had reason to believe he was.

Luigi Mangione , the 26-year-old identified as a “strong person of interest” in last week’s slaying of a health insurance executive on the streets of Manhattan, was reported missing to San Francisco police last month, The Standard has learned.

New York police officials described Mangione as born and raised in Maryland, with ties to San Francisco, and said he lived until recently in Honolulu. He is related to a Republican lawmaker in the Maryland state government and attended Baltimore’s Gilman School, where he was valedictorian of his graduating class in 2016.

Public records suggest Mangione may have relatives in San Francisco. The shooter is suspected of wearing a backpack designed in the city.

In a statement posted to Facebook Monday night, Mangione family members said they are “devastated” by the news.

“Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media,” the statement read. “Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved.”

