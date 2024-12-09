Person of interest in UnitedHealthcare shooting has SF and Stanford ties

On social media, some are speculating that the X-ray image could relate to the motive of Thompson’s killing.

A leading orthopedic surgeon at the University of Southern California who asked not to be named due to privacy concerns, identified the procedure shown as a lumbar spinal fusion and said the patient in the image appears to have a degenerative disc disease.

Mangione’s Twitter page features a photo of what appears to be an X-ray of a spine after an operation to install a plate and several screws.

Mangione’s connection to San Francisco remains unknown, but he may have relatives in the city, per public records. The shooter is suspected of wearing a backpack designed in San Francisco .

Joseph Kenny, the New York Police Department’s chief of detectives, described Mangione — who has not officially been named a suspect in the case — as born and raised in Maryland, with ties to San Francisco, and says he lived until recently in Honolulu. He has no known criminal record in New York, Kenny said.

The 26-year-old was detained by police Monday at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania for questioning in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, The New York Times reported .

Luigi Mangione, a person of interest in last week’s slaying of a health insurance executive outside a Manhattan hotel, reportedly has ties to San Francisco and Stanford University.

Mangione’s social media accounts paint a picture of a tech enthusiast with a soft spot for conservative thinkers. He has retweeted posts from right-wing capitalists like Peter Thiel and and lists an applauding biography of Elon Musk as one of his favorites on GoodReads.

Mangione gave Ted Kaczynski’s book “Industrial Society and Its Future” four out of five stars, writing that the man known as the Unabomber was “rightfully imprisoned” for “maiming innocent people” but noting that his actions were “those of an extreme political revolutionary.”

His book preferences reveal he’s long been fascinated with societal ills. His favorite book is “What’s Our Problem: A Self-Help Book for Societies” by comic philosopher Tim Urban of the website Wait But Why.

Mangione leaves a substantial internet record in his wake, from book reviews on Goodreads to ideological tweets to public photos of family and friends on Instagram.

There are multiple GoFundMe campaigns created on Monday purporting to raise funds for Mangione’s legal defense. “Luigi has risked everything to stand up to corporations that are destroying American lives. It is our duty to support this man,” reads one created by Gilbert Yee. Many of the fundraisers have been taken down from the platform as of Monday afternoon.

Mangione appears to have briefly written a Wordpress blog tagged “Stanford AI” in 2015. The username on the blog, “Inmangione,” matches the username on a Linktree page in his Twitter bio.

A LinkedIn page that matches Mangione’s name and photo says he taught AI courses to high schoolers at Stanford’s online school in 2019. Public records show Mangione held a Stanford email address.

Mangione’s X posts espouse “trad” values like a return to Christianity, regulating pornography, and banning fleshlights. He shows an interest in the adjacent subculture of “biohacking,” retweeting posts from Andrew Huberman, the host of the popular health podcast “Huberman Lab,” and listing Michael Pollan’s books on diet and psychedelics among his favorites on GoodReads, alongside self-help favorites like “Atomic Habits” and “Bigger Leaner Stronger: The Simple Science of Building the Ultimate Male Body.”

His X account shows an affection for AI — he boasts that he wrote his high school thesis on “topics ranging from conscious artificial intelligence to human immortality” — but his embrace of technology appears to end at social media.

He has retweeted several posts decrying the influence of social media and praising “The Anxious Generation,” a bestseller by Jonathan Haidt about how the technology is damaging young people’s mental health.

Other X replies to his account appear to show friends were concerned about Mangione’s whereabouts, with multiple pleas from followers asking him to contact them as they had not heard from Mangione in months. Some of the posts date back to around six months ago, while some are as recent as the end of October.

“Hey man I need to you to call me,” reads one post from July 9. “But I haven’t heard from you in months. Your made commitments to me for my wedding and if you can’t honor them I need to know so I can plan accordingly.”