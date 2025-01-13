As Mayor Daniel Lurie celebrated his inauguration on Wednesday, Jackson and his fellow winners were sworn in as Republican Party leaders, who will set the agenda, make endorsements, and attempt to expand the party’s influence. Jackson said his top choices in the November mayoral election were Lurie and moderate Democrat Mark Farrell, though he declined to reveal his ranked-choice order.

In 2021, Jackson cofounded the centrist Republican group Briones Society. In March, a slate of candidates organized by the Briones Society, including Jackson, won in a landslide in the Republican County Central Committee election, signaling a moderate shift in the local party.

Bill Jackson, 60, an entrepreneur turned Republican activist, said his goal is to be a bridge builder: He often votes for Democrats in local races, as there rarely are Republican candidates, and aspires to “break the taboo among a certain class of San Francisco Democratic political leaders to even work with Republicans.”

The San Francisco Republican Party has elected as chair an education consultant who will be the face of a small but growing conservative community in the deep-blue city.

“Maybe your first elected Republican actually comes in coalition with a Democrat or some ‘no party preference’ folks,” he said.

Jackson hasn’t ruled out a run for school board but knows that, in local races, a victory for a Republican is a long shot. He said that in an ideal situation, San Francisco voters might elect to public office a Republican who forms a strong alliance with other parties.

A Noe Valley resident, Jackson taught in China for two years and later founded a popular website, GreatSchools.org. He now works as a private education consultant.

Jackson said he’s “fully supportive” of Lurie’s efforts and expects “the Republican Party to be watching closely and advocating for bolder action.”

‘Not a Trump worshiper’

Jackson said he voted for President-elect Donald Trump but emphasized that he’s not far right, and his view of Democrats is that “they’re wrong” but are not “evil and want to destroy the country.”

He rejected the “moderate” and “centrist” labels, describing himself as a “principled conservative.” In practice, that means he supported Trump’s policies but condemned the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“I’m not a Trump worshiper,” Jackson stated. “We should be willing to say that [Jan. 6] wasn’t a good day. We made some mistakes. We won’t do it again. American people, you can trust us to safeguard the institutions of democracy and move on.”

Dozens of supporters — including registered Democrats — attended a Briones Society happy hour event Thursday in Japantown.

“There’s a sense the Democratic platform isn’t rooted in reality,” Arvind Ramesh, a Democrat who works in tech, said at the event. He expressed frustration with his party’s handling of street safety, cleanliness, and accountability issues, and was glad to find like-minded Republican friends.