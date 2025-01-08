After the inauguration, Lurie hosted an open house at City Hall before getting down to official government business in the afternoon. The new mayor capped things off in Chinatown with a night market that featured a set by EDM performer Zhu .

His day kicked off with volunteer work at St. Anthony’s, followed by a walking tour through the Tenderloin. Then, like a first-time tourist, he rode a cable car and got hot chocolate in Ghirardelli Square with his family.

The Levi Strauss heir and political newcomer officially took over from London Breed with a City Hall ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. But for hours before that, he was busy with appearances around the city.

Daniel Lurie’s first day on the job was packed with events.

‘A normal Wednesday’ in SF

“This is just a normal Wednesday in San Francisco, right?” Lurie said, taking the stage while noting that he was tired of hearing the city trashed in the national press and promising a new day. “But you didn’t come to hear me talk. You came here to hear Zhu!”

Thousands of Zhu fans crammed into a few narrow blocks of Grant Avenue to hear the SF-born DJ — an evacuee from the Los Angeles wildfires — play a spacey, bass-heavy set.

State leaders celebrate new mayor in Chinatown

“That this event is here tonight right here in San Francisco Chinatown, the first Chinatown in North America, the oldest Chinatown in North America, the oldest Chinatown outside of Asia, it talks so much about the importance of the impact and the legacy of the Chinese American community,” Bonta said.

Bonta is rumored to be running for governor when Gov. Gavin Newsom is termed out in 2026. In his remarks, Bonta said Chinatown was a seat of power for San Francisco.

California attorney general Rob Bonta honored incoming Mayor Daniel Lurie at a banquet Wednesday night at the Far East Cafe in Chinatown.

Meanwhile, Lurie promised the hundreds of community members gathered at the restaurant that he would be an “ally and a friend” to Chinatown every day.

“I couldn’t help but think Mayor Lee was looking down on us with the same hope for the future Mayor Lurie expressed today,” she said.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who is openly running for governor, also spoke about Chinatown’s importance and remembered the late Mayor Ed Lee.

Time to clean up the city

“I think we can all agree on that,” Navarro said with a laugh.

Eduard Navarro, who ran for District 3 Supervisor, told The Standard that Lurie’s promise of a safe and welcoming environment “starts by making sure the streets are clean.”

“I do come here just about every weekend, and it’s kind of unfortunate to see that people use the bathroom everywhere,” said Thuy Nguydep, a former San Francisco resident who came to the event from the East Bay.

During the Chinatown night market, residents and visitors didn’t hesitate when asked what they’d like to see Lurie prioritize as mayor: cleaning up the city’s streets.

“But it’s impressive what happens when you walk down the street, and it feels clean,” Navarro said. “It’s silly and simple, but if you don’t feel intimidated by everything that’s happening on the ground, you can actually see the stores and shops.”

The former candidate said he walked through the Tenderloin to get to the mayor’s inauguration speech Wednesday morning and had never seen the neighborhood as spotless as it was.

Setting the agenda

After taking the oath of office, Lurie announced a bevy of initiatives he said would revitalize downtown and combat the drug crisis.

He said he’d issue emergency declarations related to fentanyl while launching a “police-friendly” drop-off center as an alternative to jail. He also intends to create a “hospitality zone” where police and other city agencies can concentrate their efforts to rejuvenate downtown.

“Recovery is possible, but it needs to be more than a possibility in San Francisco — it must be our mission,” Lurie told the crowd. “Together, we can all get better, do better, and return San Francisco to its rightful place as the greatest city in the world.”

The Journey Home program, which buses homeless people to loved ones in other cities, will be expanded, Lurie said. He also promised to fully staff the San Francisco Police Department and 911 services.

“You voted for accountability and change — a clear mandate that my administration will work to fulfill every single day,” he said.

Read more about the speech here.