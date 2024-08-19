Following Kounalakis will be Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a major supporter of Democratic causes whose Team USA recently won gold at the Paris Olympics.

According to a schedule of the event, speakers at the convention on Monday night will include Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who lives in San Francisco and is a longtime acquaintance of Vice President Kamala Harris.

If Chicago is taking the spotlight this week by hosting the Democratic National Convention, San Francisco is serving as the conductor of the political orchestra, with many of the top attendees and speakers having close ties to the city.

Excited to help introduce America to my friend and the next President of the United States, @KamalaHarris ! Tune into my DNC speech tonight at 4:45 PT here: https://t.co/hZ6FBUxSzE

And that’s just the start of a long list of San Franciscans who will be involved at this week’s convention.

It comes as no surprise: The city’s liberal bastion has long been a springboard for politicians to launch their careers from local and state politics to the national stage. That includes Harris, who first cut her teeth as San Francisco’s district attorney before eventually becoming a senator.