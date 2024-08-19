If Chicago is taking the spotlight this week by hosting the Democratic National Convention, San Francisco is serving as the conductor of the political orchestra, with many of the top attendees and speakers having close ties to the city.
According to a schedule of the event, speakers at the convention on Monday night will include Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who lives in San Francisco and is a longtime acquaintance of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Following Kounalakis will be Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a major supporter of Democratic causes whose Team USA recently won gold at the Paris Olympics.
And that’s just the start of a long list of San Franciscans who will be involved at this week’s convention.
It comes as no surprise: The city’s liberal bastion has long been a springboard for politicians to launch their careers from local and state politics to the national stage. That includes Harris, who first cut her teeth as San Francisco’s district attorney before eventually becoming a senator.
Other speakers this week with San Francisco roots include Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who is said to have played a role in President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race, and Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is suspected to be plotting a bid for the White House during the next election cycle. Pelosi is set to speak during prime time on Wednesday, while Newsom will deliver California’s delegates to Harris, officially ending the nomination process at the convention.
The Third Baptist Church of San Francisco confirmed with The Standard that Harris’ pastor, Rev. Amos Brown, will give remarks during a breakfast on Thursday. Brown is a major figure in San Francisco’s political arena and a close ally of Mayor London Breed.
Breed’s campaign confirmed that she will also be in attendance, though she won’t be making any prime-time speeches. A campaign spokesperson said she would address the state’s delegation and speak at various events.
The mayor is expected to attend a party on Tuesday with other San Francisco politicos, and a large gathering of the California Democratic Party will take place on Wednesday. A number of members of the city’s local Democratic Party committee are also in attendance, including Chair Nancy Tung. She called it only “natural” for the city to play such a big role at the convention in an interview Monday.
“Kamala Harris is one of our homegrown politicos,” Tung said. “And she has been of great service to the city — and our country.”
Outside of San Francisco, a handful of other California officials will make remarks on Monday, including Sen. Laphonza Butler and Rep. Maxine Waters.