When this downtown San Francisco space is not a nightclub, it turns into a yoga studio—and it recently brought back its popular immersive yoga classes for a new season. On select days and times, the yogi side of the space repurposes the party den’s 4K LED screens, turning the dance floor into a Zen oasis for perfecting your tree pose or calming your mind with video projections that range from cosmic to psychedelic. Tuesday’s Interstellar Power Flow turns the ceiling into a starry red solar system, Wednesday’s Ocean Slow Flow immerses you in an underwater world with images of crashing waves and Thursday’s Desert Canyon Practice will transport you to an iconic national landmark.