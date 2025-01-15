Skip to main content
Don your hazmat suit, Lolita skirt, or lion costume for SF’s 18 best events of the week

People in white protective suits stand in foam, their hoods inflated. The scene is outdoors with some people in the background.
Suit up for “Self-Brainwashing,” an immersive experience from Bulgarian artist Michail Michailov. | Source: Daniela Mineva
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

SF Art Week 

Catch gallery openings, free museum days, and special events throughout the city at SF’s version of Art Basel. The festivities kick off Saturday with a party at ICA SF.

Website
SF Art Week
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 18, to Saturday, Jan. 25
Address
Map

SF Sketchfest

Two weeks of improv, sketches, and standup from top comics and local heroes — including a screenplay reading of “Airplane!” by its stars — across a dozen venues.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 16, to Sunday, Feb. 2
Address
Schedule and locations

Poolside Poets

The poets move inside the Phoenix Hotel’s Be Amazing lounge for a night of readings, live music, dance, fashion vendors, and illustration.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 16, 6:30 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Inner Circle at White Rabbit

The best dance party north of Market fills the Marina lounge with surging beats and fun people, soundtracked by DJ Mackswell.

Website
Inner Circle SF
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 16, 9 p.m.
Address
White Rabbit, 3138 Fillmore St.

Self-Brainwashing foam art experience

Don a white hazmat suit and get enveloped in foam at this participatory show in Potrero.

Several people in white hooded outfits stand in thick white foam, surrounded by a crowd under trees, creating a surreal, bubble-filled scene.
A sea of ethereal white foam is the setting of "Self-Brainwashing." | Source: Rossen Uzunov
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, Jan. 17 to Feb. 8.
Address
Minnesota Street Project Foundation, 1201 Minnesota St.

Across the EDMverse rave

This multi-genre dance party starts early, offering techno, house, trap, dubstep, and trance — plus a cuddle chill room and a spicy kink dungeon — at a secret SoMa location.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Location with tickets

Sound Healing Symphony

Let meditative musicians lull you into bliss with a sonic massage of symphonic gongs, crystal bowls, vibraphone, didgeridoo, and vocals.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 17, 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Address
Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St.

Gothic Lolita fashion ball

Embrace Japan’s counterculture fashion with anime on multiple screens and industrial, synthpop, and electro tunes, plus tarot readings, photography, go-go dancers, and fashion vendors.

Website
Dancing Ghosts
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 17, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Address
Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St.

Everdaze fashion pop-up

Handcrafted coffee and matcha will perk you up for discounts from 40 artists and curators at this Haight Street party.

Website
Everdaze Collective
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address
1669 Haight St.

Lion dancing at libraries

In the run-up to Lunar New Year, 19 SF Public Library branches will host lion dance performances on the next two Saturdays.

The image shows a vibrant street parade with performers in colorful lion costumes, lead by a bright yellow lion, accompanied by participants waving red and yellow flags.
SF Public Library branches will host lion dance performances in the coming weeks for Lunar New Year. | Source: Philip Pacheco for The Standard
Website
SF Public Library
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 18, and Saturday, Jan. 25
Address
Various library locations

Tet Festival

Larkin and O’Farrell will overflow for the Vietnamese New Year with live music, opera, a traditional dress contest, kids’ activities, and plenty of food stalls.

Website
Free tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Larkin and O'Farrell streets

Richmond Lunar New Year Parade

Check out entertainers, kids’ activities, martial arts performances, lion dances, and a parade down Balboa Street, with each block decorated in a different theme.

Website
Richmond SF
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 18, 3:30 to 8 p.m.
Address
Balboa Street between 35th and 39th avenues

Jersey concert

Come for the high BPM electro sounds, stay for the mesmerizing analog synth cover of the “Lord of the Rings” theme from this fast-rising French duo that crushed Portola.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.
Address
Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave.

Secret Surrealist Salon

Get very weird with the Ministry of Quantum Existentialism at this gonzo art party.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Address
Secret

Wonder Drug Rush rave

This immersive party will take you on a strange trip through a planet that’s biohacked by drug dealers, not pharma giants.

Website
Register
Date and time
Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
Register for address

Hubba Hubba Revue

There’ll be bawdy burlesque performers, aerialists, contortionists, and magicians at DNA Lounge’s sexy circus event.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Jan. 18, 7 to 10 p.m.
Address
375 11th St.

We Fight Back protest

Join the Party for Socialism & Liberation’s rally against the “extreme-right billionaire agenda” the day before the inauguration of President Trump.

Website
PSL Bay Area
Date and time
Sunday, Jan. 19, 1 p.m.
Address
Civic Center Plaza

MLK Jr. Day events

Talks, marches, art displays, and more — including a music festival at 1 p.m. in Yerba Buena Gardens — celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Website
NorCal MLK Foundation
Date and time
Monday, Jan. 20
Address
Various locations

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

