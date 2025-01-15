Don your hazmat suit, Lolita skirt, or lion costume for SF’s 18 best events of the week

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Catch gallery openings, free museum days, and special events throughout the city at SF’s version of Art Basel. The festivities kick off Saturday with a party at ICA SF.
- SF Art Week
- Thursday, Jan. 18, to Saturday, Jan. 25
Two weeks of improv, sketches, and standup from top comics and local heroes — including a screenplay reading of “Airplane!” by its stars — across a dozen venues.
- Thursday, Jan. 16, to Sunday, Feb. 2
- Schedule and locations
The poets move inside the Phoenix Hotel’s Be Amazing lounge for a night of readings, live music, dance, fashion vendors, and illustration.
- RSVP
- Thursday, Jan. 16, 6:30 p.m.
- Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.
The best dance party north of Market fills the Marina lounge with surging beats and fun people, soundtracked by DJ Mackswell.
- Inner Circle SF
- Thursday, Jan. 16, 9 p.m.
Don a white hazmat suit and get enveloped in foam at this participatory show in Potrero.
- Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, Jan. 17 to Feb. 8.
This multi-genre dance party starts early, offering techno, house, trap, dubstep, and trance — plus a cuddle chill room and a spicy kink dungeon — at a secret SoMa location.
- Friday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Location with tickets
Let meditative musicians lull you into bliss with a sonic massage of symphonic gongs, crystal bowls, vibraphone, didgeridoo, and vocals.
- Friday, Jan. 17, 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Embrace Japan’s counterculture fashion with anime on multiple screens and industrial, synthpop, and electro tunes, plus tarot readings, photography, go-go dancers, and fashion vendors.
- Dancing Ghosts
- Friday, Jan. 17, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
- Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St.
Handcrafted coffee and matcha will perk you up for discounts from 40 artists and curators at this Haight Street party.
- Everdaze Collective
- Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 1669 Haight St.
In the run-up to Lunar New Year, 19 SF Public Library branches will host lion dance performances on the next two Saturdays.
- SF Public Library
- Saturday, Jan. 18, and Saturday, Jan. 25
- Various library locations
Larkin and O’Farrell will overflow for the Vietnamese New Year with live music, opera, a traditional dress contest, kids’ activities, and plenty of food stalls.
- Free tickets
- Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Larkin and O'Farrell streets
Check out entertainers, kids’ activities, martial arts performances, lion dances, and a parade down Balboa Street, with each block decorated in a different theme.
- Richmond SF
- Saturday, Jan. 18, 3:30 to 8 p.m.
Come for the high BPM electro sounds, stay for the mesmerizing analog synth cover of the “Lord of the Rings” theme from this fast-rising French duo that crushed Portola.
- Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.
Get very weird with the Ministry of Quantum Existentialism at this gonzo art party.
- Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Secret
This immersive party will take you on a strange trip through a planet that’s biohacked by drug dealers, not pharma giants.
- Register
- Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Register for address
There’ll be bawdy burlesque performers, aerialists, contortionists, and magicians at DNA Lounge’s sexy circus event.
- Sunday, Jan. 18, 7 to 10 p.m.
- 375 11th St.
Join the Party for Socialism & Liberation’s rally against the “extreme-right billionaire agenda” the day before the inauguration of President Trump.
- PSL Bay Area
- Sunday, Jan. 19, 1 p.m.
- Civic Center Plaza
Talks, marches, art displays, and more — including a music festival at 1 p.m. in Yerba Buena Gardens — celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
- NorCal MLK Foundation
- Monday, Jan. 20
- Various locations