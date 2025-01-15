SF keeps trying to tax away vacancies — but just can’t get it right

For years, San Francisco has had one overarching solution to the problem of vacant storefronts and apartments. Tax them at a high enough rate, and the owners will be pressured to rent them out for less, the thinking goes.

Voters agreed with this logic when they passed the retail vacancy tax in 2020 and the empty homes tax in 2022. But years later, the former appears to have made little impact, while the latter was struck down by a judge as unconstitutional.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday took the added step of burying the empty homes tax further, introducing an ordinance to suspend it for a calendar year while San Francisco appeals the ruling.