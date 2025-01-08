Rafael Mandelman was elected Wednesday by his colleagues as president of the Board of Supervisors, one of San Francisco’s most powerful roles, with influence over the budget and legislative changes.

The unanimous vote ended weeks of speculation over who would be the next president. Supervisor Myrna Melgar previously expressed interest in the position but chose not to run.

“I feel good. I’ll take it,” Mandelman told The Standard after the vote. “I’m happy to have my colleagues’ support. We got a lot of work to do, and it’s nice to have the whole board coming together.”