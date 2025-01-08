Today is the day: London Breed is out. Daniel Lurie is in

The event drew roughly 2,600 attendees, according to Lurie’s team. Luminaries with prime seating included former mayors Willie Brown and Frank Jordan, outgoing mayor London Breed, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, local and state officials, and members of the Board of Supervisors. Gov. Gavin Newsom was expected to attend, but stayed in Los Angeles area due to the major fires in the area, Lurie’s spokesperson said.

Daniel Lurie took office Wednesday morning in an inauguration rife with pageantry. Everyone from the connected elite to the hoi polloi packed the ceremony at Civic Center, just outside City Hall, eager to hear Lurie’s vision for the City of Saint Francis.

During last year’s hard-fought election, denizens repeatedly told pollsters they want to feel safe in their communities, they want the fentanyl crisis to stop, they want affordable places to live, and they want a government that just plain works.

If San Franciscans could collectively make new year’s resolutions, there’s little doubt what issues they’d hope to improve.

“Governing as mayor of San Francisco is all about the details: nuts and bolts, making things happen for residents,” Ross said.

Dr. Nadine Burke, the former surgeon general of California and a Lurie campaign supporter; Lurie’s wife, Becca Prowda; and Warriors coach Steve Kerr each gave remarks praising Lurie’s vision. In his own speech, Lurie described ambitious plans to solve the fentanyl and homelessness crises, improve City Hall governance, and revive the city’s downtown economy. “Together, we can all get better, do better, and return San Francisco to its rightful place as the greatest city in the world,” Lurie told the crowd. The road ahead won’t be easy. Lurie will need to move beyond campaign platitudes to garner goodwill, said Jim Ross, a political consultant who led Gavin Newsom’s successful 2003 race for San Francisco mayor. In other words, the infamously vague mayoral candidate will need to offer up more specifics.

It’s not like Lurie’s been sitting on his hands since he won office. Already the mayor-elect has announced four policy chiefs, new positions suggested by the policy think tank SPUR to wrangle the city’s sprawling departmental bureaucracy. He even hired the head of that think tank as chief of transportation and climate.

Rodney Fong, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, was feeling hopeful for the city’s economy. “We’re feeling, already every single week, an increase in business in San Francisco,” Fong said at the inauguration ceremony.

Districty Attorney Brooke Jenkins said she supports Lurie’s push for more drug treatment beds, an effort he advocated for during his campaign.



“We have to have a system in a place where we can take them to detox and to be prepared to accept the offers of treatment,” Jenkins said.

Lurie will need the help. As much as he wants to build a new San Francisco, the world may end up bashing in his plans with a baseball bat.

His success as mayor very well may be judged on issues far outside his control.