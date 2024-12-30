A Mediterranean restaurant that opened to great acclaim in 2019, Noosh endured rough seas after husband-and-wife chefs Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz had a messy split with co-founder John Litz. The couple went on to open the well-received Dalida, and Noosh soldiered on for almost five years before quietly going dark in June as an investor snapped it up along with other Fillmore Street properties.