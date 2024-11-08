SF’s beer scene has been gutted. This brewery continues to thrive

Welcome to Swig City, where we point you toward don’t-miss cocktails, wine, and beer at some of the best bars, restaurants and clubs in the city. Cheers!

Jim Woods, cofounder of Woods Beer and Wine Co., believes beer is getting sweeter. He even coined a tongue-in-cheek phrase to describe the phenomenon of encroaching sugariness: the “frappucino palate.”

It’s a trend Woods has been pushing back on since 2012, when he and partner Matt Coelho opened Woods Cerveceria off Dolores Park. Inside that small taproom, they served empanadas and MateVeza, a West Coast-style IPA brewed with the caffeine-heavy Argentine herb known as yerba maté.

At a time when craft breweries were mostly cavernous industrial spaces with fermentation tanks prominently displayed, opening the Cerveceria was an experimental, almost avant-garde move. But in the 12 years since, Woods Beer and Wine has continued to forge its own path, steadily expanding to five outposts. (A San Anselmo location, Woods’ first outside of San Francisco proper, is coming soon. A former location on Treasure Island closed several months ago.)

This comes at a time when taproom after taproom — Barrel Head, Colorado-based New Belgium, and Seven Stills — have vanished, sometimes taking the parent brewery down with them. Throw in Anchor Brewing’s ongoing limbo, and you have an industry in tatters.