“I wanted to open with zero IPAs ,” McDonald, the brewmaster, said of the SoMa taproom. “But I didn’t follow through on that threat. So we have one hazy on the board.”

Such a stance seems downright provocative, especially as that one hazy IPA is a favorite in the taproom. But Enterprise, which celebrated its first anniversary over the summer, doesn’t appear to be suffering. On the contrary, it has become San Francisco’s beer of the moment, showing up — always draft, never canned — at bars and restaurants around the city, including the House of Shields in SoMa, Comstock Saloon in North Beach, Rudi’s Sports Bar in the Mission, Madrone Art Bar on Divisadero Street, seafood restaurant Bearing West in the Sunset, and the Halfway Club in Crocker-Amazon.

“We’re grinding — in a good way,” McDonald said. “I’m making beer, and Jesse is selling it.”

Just not so much with the IPAs. It turns out the brewery’s best-seller is the less-flashy Pilsner, which is both the style and the name. McDonald — a certified cicerone, the sommeliers of the beer world — said the formula took almost no tinkering. “I had this recipe for 10 years, and I really liked it, so I’m pretty stoked,” he said. “It’s almost half of what we make, and it’s my favorite.” It’s not too hoppy, but not so light that it’s nothing.