One of the city’s most epic back patios is at a high-end Chinese restaurant in Cow Hollow. Unexpected? A little. A find? 100%. The Blue Whale, which opened in the fall by chef Ho Chee Boon of Michelin-starred Empress by Boon, has a sweeping patio that’s a true oasis, complete with tropical palms, stylish seating and a full bar — and plenty of heaters in case the bay breezes start to bite. Try the Kurobuta pork buns, the XLB and crispy duck salad. They pair well with an Asian-inspired cocktail such as the Highnoon, a refreshing highball made with Suntory Toki whisky, yuzu and shiso. —LS

Despite its regal name, BoozeLand is a dive — one where you can expect a friendly-ish bartender behind the stick and a motley crew of locals around the bar. Venture farther in, past the art deco bar, and you’ll find your way to the narrow patio. The crowd usually includes smokers and dog owners gathered around wooden picnic tables. Enclosed by concrete walls, the patio can be a temperate reprieve from the weather, a perfect spot to sip a cold beer or a classic cocktail. Pro tip: You can bring your own food; as it happens, just a few doors away is Saigon Sandwich, home to one of the city’s best bánh mì. —LS

