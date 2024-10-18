Humphry Slocombe’s 2010s peers have mostly vanished or gone corporate , and the company has expanded to nine other scoop shops around the Bay. But the original location, where I worked, will close Oct. 30, Mission Local has reported.

At the peak of its popularity, when I worked there, it was drawing hour-long lines to the corner of 24th and Harrison streets. On the strength of wacky flavors like Rosemary’s Baby, Boccalone prosciutto, and the eternal best-seller, a bourbon-and-toasted-corn-flakes combo known as Secret Breakfast, the weird, hipster ice cream shop with the two-headed calf mascot became a national sensation seemingly overnight. Founder Jake Godby even earned a profile in The New York Times Magazine .

This was 2010, a different era of San Francisco culinary culture, when food trucks felt exciting and bacon was a novelty ingredient to be piled onto anything and everything . Along with Blue Bottle Coffee and Almanac Beer, Humphry Slocombe was part of a crop of indie businesses with an anti-establishment ethos, one of those must-try, food-blog-blessed places that helped San Francisco hoist itself out of the rubble of the Great Recession, one scoop of Government Cheese ice cream at a time.

During that long-ago summer, I was one of two employees making ice cream for $12.50 an hour plus half a share of tips. It was a wet, grueling slog. Ironically, freezers and fridges generate staggering amounts of heat, so it was a hot slog, too. It was my only back-of-house gig during a decade-plus run in the food and beverage industries, and I scorched enough caramels to confirm that I have no future as a pastry chef.

Owing to the alchemy between water and fat, ice cream is more challenging to make than you might think. A high-speed machine spins a liquid base into an emulsion, but if you leave it in for too long, fat globules accumulate, resulting in an unpleasant film on the roof of the mouth. The formula magically becomes ice cream only after spending the night in a “blast freezer” set to a very low temperature.

Putting aside the time that someone — almost certainly me — left the blast freezer door ajar, nothing in my professional life has compared to the angst of watching vats of Candy Cap (maple-flavored mushroom) or Jesus Juice (Coke and red wine) come out of the walk-in faster than I could put fresh ones in. The store opened daily with 12 flavors, and on busy nights, we were lucky to finish with six or seven. When the display case fell below five, we closed.