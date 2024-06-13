Located on a corner of a quiet residential part of the Outer Richmond, Pearl 1601 may only be 6 years old, but it feels like it’s been there forever. It is what I’d call a perfect neighborhood restaurant—hip enough to draw a scene and just disheveled enough to be welcoming. The menu is an eclectic mix of California-style dishes, the bistro chairs are worn and the trailing philodendrons are a bit piqued. The open kitchen with a wood-fired oven adds some cool-factor, but it’s more functional, less a culinary showcase.

The central marble bar offers the best seat in the house and entertains a rotating group of neighbors, old and young. I imagine many are up from Lake Street and some, like me, drive the length of the city to have dinner here. I don’t come for the food, though it is often memorable (I’m still dreaming of a clam pasta and a dish of winter squash with salsa macha). I’m here to absorb the good vibes: The bartender with a tattoo of Betty Boop, the booth taken up by an intertwined couple in matching teeny-weeny beanies and the folks dining outside, dogs at their feet. This is not to say there is not culinary greatness. On the last visit I paid, I had a kampachi crudo that was both creative and delicious. The transparent raw fish was topped with a squirt of avo, pink peppercorns and preserved Meyer lemon vinaigrette, all sprinkled with a bit of sour-savory black lime salt and licoricey shiso. And when we wanted one more glass of wine between the two of us, the server split it—the kind of simple touch that makes a person feel seen. Which is really what most of us are looking for in both dining and life. —SD