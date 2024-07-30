Until recently, there was a back room with a pool table. At any time of day, George and Nina Giavris, the Greek American couple who had run the place since the 1970s, might pour patrons a gratis shot of ouzo. Over the last 15 years or so, they seemingly defied human nature by putting in exceptionally long workdays. According to a 2023 profile in Alta, George once shot someone in the leg. For her part, Nina claimed to have worked 48 hours straight more than once, fueled only by coffee.