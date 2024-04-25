However, this is not the kind of flaky Chinese scallion pancake you might be imagining. What is called a pancake on the menu is really a jiucai hezi, a little, savory moon-shaped pocket pie that originates from Shandong and is typically eaten during the Chinese New Year. You can find these at other restaurants in the city, like Old Mandarin Islamic, whose rendition is stuffed with glass noodles. But the version at Today Food features a thinner dough and is filled with an abundance of bright green and garlicky chopped Chinese chives mixed with fluffy scrambled eggs before it is pan-fried until crispy. Dip this all into a mix of soy, vinegar and chile sauce, and you have a perfect snack.