There are layers of meaning behind Dalida, the name of the modern Mediterranean restaurant that opened in the Presidio back in June. In Polish Yiddish, it means dahlia, San Francisco’s official flower, which grows abundantly in a nearby community garden. It’s also the national flower of Mexico, co-executive chef Laura Millan Ozyilmaz’s home country. Last but not least, “Dalida is also the name of my mother-in-law,” Ozyilmaz says.

She met Sayat Ozyilmaz, an ethnic Armenian man from Istanbul, when both of them were in culinary school in New York. In 2016, the pair tied the knot in Acapulco, Laura’s hometown, and embarked on a road-trip honeymoon traveling around Mexico and the United States, where they interned—or staged, in culinary parlance—at some 25 different restaurants. They eventually made their way to San Francisco.

In their new home, the two chefs found themselves cooking at some of the city’s best restaurants, Laura at Saison and Sayat at Mourad. A year in, they joined their talents and started a pop-up called Istanbul Modern, where they sowed the seeds for Dalida. The two also helped open Noosh, a Mediterranean restaurant in Pacific Heights.

At their new spot, the Ozyilmazes take an inclusive approach, showcasing the food cultures of the eastern Mediterranean region that once made up the Ottoman Empire. You’ll taste North African, Persian, Greek, Turkish, Arabic and Jewish influences.

“The region was one country for a long time,” says Sayat. “If you travel north, a dish is called one thing; if you travel south, it’s called something else.”

What this means is that Dalida’s massive menu features dishes from Greek souvlaki to tahdig, a saffron-forward rice dish from Iran. But the Ozyilmazes turn the crispy rice dish into a vessel to showcase California seafood, topping the dome of rice with creamy sea urchin from Santa Barbara, two types of seaweed from Monterey Bay and a sashimi of halibut from the San Francisco Bay. This makes for a fancy start to a meal, a touch of luxe that reflects the couple’s five-star culinary CV.

But where do you go from there? There are 27 items divided into five sections across the massive menu, not counting sides or desserts.

The easiest thing is just to go with the chefs’ menu and have them pick for you. This is a fine decision if it’s your first time, but you’ll miss out on many of the PFG dishes, so allow me to help: