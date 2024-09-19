To my delight and amusement, I found these amenities and more in the genteel washroom at Showa, which quietly debuted in March with a Japanese tasting menu. Opening the restaurant was a decade-long dream for the owners, maître d’ Joe Chang and Japan-born chef Koji Endo. The former says their luxurious WC was designed with intention: “It tells the customer everything about the restaurant.”

In Eat Here Now , we serve up the newest, the hottest, the buzziest, or simply the rediscovered in SF food. If you can pick only one place to eat at this week — go here.

Modeled after restaurants in Japan that are dedicated to the art of breaded, fried food, Showa bills itself as “San Francisco’s premier tonkatsu specialty restaurant.” However, of the 12 courses on the $150 tasting menu, only four are katsu — a direct result of feedback on the opening lineup, which included eight fried bites.

With just 18 seats and a front-of-house team consisting of Chang and one server, Showa offers a single seating per night. The entire dining room receives each course simultaneously. The meal starts with sakizuke, small bites akin to an amuse-bouche. A lacquered tray holds a tender cube of dashi-simmered pumpkin, a salad of tofu and green beans, a seared Hokkaido scallop, and a Japanese riff on caprese — all of which await guests at their tables when they arrive. Chang says this is part of the kaiseki dining tradition. The appetizers are intended to be simple and light, enjoyed alongside a glass of wine or sake. “It’s not about how much you consume but about the flavor of each bite,” he explains.