Meet the mountain biker going viral for bombing SF’s most terrifying hills

As his Instagram attests, Hyde’s nothing for Hayden. For the last nine months, either with a GoPro strapped to his helmet or a drone fluttering behind his head, Hayden, 26, has been filming himself braving every death-defying descent — paved, rock-strewn, staired, and bushy — San Francisco has to offer. He’s clattered down rickety aluminum scaffolds, fog-slick brick walkways, the Lombard and Greenwich Street steps, hidden footpaths on Strawberry Hill, concrete ruins around the old Sutro Baths, and crooked rocky outcrops near Land’s End and Mile Rock Beach, usually at high speed, always in good humor. “It’s fun,” he tells me coolly, as we walk his bike back up Hyde. “You feel alive riding something that maybe nobody’s ridden before — or that you shouldn’t be riding.”

That’s what I’m thinking as I watch him bomb down Hyde Street on a mud-caked Dreadnought V2 mountain bike one sunny morning in January. Hyde is one of the city’s steepest streets; newcomers get nervous going down it by car. Hayden, however, takes it casually, threading cable cars and Waymos and unsuspecting tourists like he’s just passing through town. Then, about halfway down, he leans back, lifts his front tire, and rides the rest of the way on one wheel, which somehow makes him go faster. Tourists pause and point, agog.

Hayden admits that flouting the rules is a big part of what makes his rides fun; what few trails are available to mountain bikers in San Francisco tend to be for beginners, he says, with very little open to anyone looking to push their abilities. Venturing out beyond those trails functions as a form of vigilante protest. Hayden insists he’s careful about where and how he rides — always mapping his lines, coordinating with pedestrians and passersby, and taking pains not to disturb native plants or protected areas. “If you watch my videos, you’ll see I’m responsible,” he says.

But not everyone’s a fan; when he documents himself riding San Francisco’s green spaces, most of which prohibit mountain bikes, commenters accuse Hayden of disturbing native plants, annoying hikers, and worse. Some point out that he’s breaking the law. The San Francisco Transportation Code forbids riding a bike on city sidewalks, let alone historic staircases. The National Park Service, which manages the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, forbids riding mountain bikes anywhere other than designated trails. (Trails used by hikers and equestrians are off-limits.) The Marin Municipal Water District, which manages trails in the Mount Tamalpais Watershed, doesn’t allow mountain bikers on any trails at all. (Per Marin Water District Code section 9.04.002, bicycles are allowed only on public roads, parking lots, and fire roads in the Mount Tamalpais Watershed.)

Since he started posting them nine months ago, Hayden’s urban mountain biking videos have racked up millions of views; each week, a new one seems to go viral. It’s not hard to see why. The videos are thrilling; the first-person POV evokes the same gut-deep sense of incipient catastrophe you get riding a roller coaster or walking a VR tightrope. They’re also genuinely impressive: For the dexterity and adroitness of the handling on display, the sheer strength required to ride as fast and with as much control as he does, the videos evince serious, labored-over skill.

“The region has this crazy, untapped potential,” he says as we hoof halfway up Hyde, a cable car jingling by. “It should be one of the best places to mountain bike in the world, but it’s not. It’d be cool to change that.”

Hayden’s built like a running back, with stocky shoulders, thick wrists, and calves like carved wood. The death-defying project he has undertaken is an athletic one, not driven by a quest for fame. He does not self-identify as a content creator. Rather, he’s one of the best and most passionate downhill mountain bikers in the Bay Area, and an essential member of the region’s proud — yet long-suffering — mountain biking community. He has ties to the founding of the sport. He also believes he’s playing a role in the ongoing political battle over its future.

Concerns about conservation and safety are legitimate, especially when you consider the prospect of other mountain bikers attempting to copy the way Hayden rides. Yet such concerns might be partially mitigated by the fact that very few people can ride a mountain bike where or how Hayden does, nor would most ever choose to.

‘Teddy’s insane’

As recounted in films such as “Klunkerz” and books like “The Birth of Dirt,” the Bay Area is the proud birthplace of mountain biking. In the 1970s, a handful of competitive road cyclists living in Fairfax started augmenting old, fat-tire Schwinn bikes with spare parts scavenged from local shops and taking them down deserted trails on Mount Tamalpais. They scratched their own trails between fire roads. They lugged in kegs of beer and raced for bags of pot. Any time they spent away from the mountain they spent fixing their bikes, so they could get back on it. “A party in the woods,” recalls Gary Fisher, one of the Mount Tam pioneers.

Another of the originals was Otis Guy. A former high school mountain biking coach and the current director of the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame in Fairfax, Guy became one of the best in the world after the sport blew up in the 1980s and remains a loyal steward of its culture in the Bay Area. That’s why he got into coaching. It’s also how he knows Hayden. “Teddy is a supremely skilled rider and an all-around great kid,” he tells me. “Fun to coach against. Great energy.”

“Teddy’s insane,” says Kyle Peck, a former professional BMX rider turned enduro racer who moonlights as a photographer for MASH SF, a renowned cycling collective. “He’s just gifted. The fastest guy around.”

Hayden is a product of the culture Guy, Fisher, and all the rest built 50 years ago. He was born in San Francisco and raised in San Quentin Village, though his upbringing had “nothing to do with the prison,” he says. “My dad is a draftsman, and my mom works at a nonprofit. They were renting a house there, and the owner offered them a good deal.”