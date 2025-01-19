Skip to main content
Fatal Tesla crash: Victim was 27-year-old software developer

A damaged black car is at an intersection at night. People in reflective gear inspect the scene. Traffic lights are red and green, and there's graffiti on a nearby sign.
The Tesla driver, Jia Lin Zheng, 66, was arrested for allegedly causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed Mikhael Romanenko. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By Joe Burn and George Kelly

A 27-year-old software developer was killed when a speeding Tesla smashed into other cars Sunday night in SoMa, officials said Wednesday.

The Tesla driver, Jia Lin Zheng, is accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed Mikhael Romanenko and a dog, according to police and the chief medical examiner’s office.

A LinkedIn profile says Romanenko worked as a full stack software engineer for Kleiner Perkins and co-founded Polis Esports, a social tournament platform. He is listed as a graduate of UC Berkeley and UC Irvine in mathematics and computer science.

Seven other people were injured in the crash, according to a spokesman for the San Francisco Fire Department. They include Romanenko’s girlfriend, who said the couple’s dog was killed, ABC7 reported.

Zheng, 66, was booked Monday on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving causing injury, speeding, and vandalism, the San Francisco Police Department said.

In a statement Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office was receiving evidence from SFPD but cautioned that the investigation is “only in its very beginning stages.”

“While I understand that there is an immediate desire to know what ultimately will happen in this case, I ask for patience from the public as investigators continue to gather more information so that my office can make appropriate charging decisions,” Jenkins said.

She referenced a March 2024 crash in West Portal that killed a family of four, saying, “It is critical that we take the time to diligently comb through all of the evidence.” In the earlier case, it took the DA’s office more than three months to file charges against the driver responsible.

“My office takes our responsibility seriously and, when the investigation is complete, will announce appropriate charging decisions,” Jenkins said.

Sunday’s crash occurred at around 6:08 p.m. at Sixth and Harrison streets, when a line of cars, including a Waymo robotaxi, waiting at a light were struck from behind by a vehicle that was said to be traveling at around 98 mph. Police found at least six damaged vehicles.

Several people were hospitalized with injuries; others were released at the scene, a spokesperson for the SFPD said. Officers detained a suspect, later identified as Zheng, who was being treated at a hospital. Investigators are examining whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

The crash happened shortly after there was a hit-and-run collision involving a black Tesla and three other cars at the Sixth Street off-ramp from Interstate 280, the California Highway Patrol said. The agency said the SFPD would determine if the two crashes involved the same Tesla driver.

Waymo said there were no passengers in its driverless car when it was struck at the Sixth and Harrison intersection.

“An unoccupied Waymo vehicle operating autonomously was in a line of stand-still traffic when it was struck from behind by a vehicle that was impacted by another vehicle traveling at an extreme rate of speed,” a spokesperson said in an email. “The trust and safety of our community remain our top priority, and we are coordinating with local safety officials.”

A black car with severe front damage is shown at night, with police officers in the background and another damaged white car visible further back.
A Tesla was badly damaged in the crash at Sixth and Harrison streets. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A red Chevrolet truck is parked by a graffiti-covered fence. A police car with flashing lights is nearby, and caution tape surrounds the scene at night.
A truck that was involved in the crash. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A damaged black car is at an intersection at night. People in reflective gear inspect the scene. Traffic lights are red and green, and there's graffiti on a nearby sign.
"It is a tragedy to lose someone on our streets," Mayor Daniel Lurie said of the crash. “Public safety has been my top priority from Day One." | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Mayor Daniel Lurie on Sunday released a statement on the crash.

“I have been briefed on the multi-vehicle incident that occurred downtown this evening. It is a tragedy to lose someone on our streets, and our thoughts are with all those affected and their families. We hope those injured will make a full recovery,” Lurie said. “Public safety has been my top priority from Day One, and traffic safety is public safety.”

Joe Burn can be reached at jburn@sfstandard.com
George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

