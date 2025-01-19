A 27-year-old software developer was killed when a speeding Tesla smashed into other cars Sunday night in SoMa, officials said Wednesday.

The Tesla driver, Jia Lin Zheng, is accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed Mikhael Romanenko and a dog, according to police and the chief medical examiner’s office.

A LinkedIn profile says Romanenko worked as a full stack software engineer for Kleiner Perkins and co-founded Polis Esports, a social tournament platform. He is listed as a graduate of UC Berkeley and UC Irvine in mathematics and computer science.

Seven other people were injured in the crash, according to a spokesman for the San Francisco Fire Department. They include Romanenko’s girlfriend, who said the couple’s dog was killed, ABC7 reported.

Zheng, 66, was booked Monday on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving causing injury, speeding, and vandalism, the San Francisco Police Department said.

In a statement Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office was receiving evidence from SFPD but cautioned that the investigation is “only in its very beginning stages.”

“While I understand that there is an immediate desire to know what ultimately will happen in this case, I ask for patience from the public as investigators continue to gather more information so that my office can make appropriate charging decisions,” Jenkins said.

She referenced a March 2024 crash in West Portal that killed a family of four, saying, “It is critical that we take the time to diligently comb through all of the evidence.” In the earlier case, it took the DA’s office more than three months to file charges against the driver responsible.

“My office takes our responsibility seriously and, when the investigation is complete, will announce appropriate charging decisions,” Jenkins said.