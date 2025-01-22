The massive success of the Ferry Building location — the top-grossing independently owned restaurant in California in 2014 — spurred Phan to open more concepts over the next 30 years, from Out the Door in the mall and on Bush Street (he lived above that location with his family until he put it on the market last August) to Heaven’s Dog, Hard Water, Wing Ho General Store — a tribute to his father — and the Moss Room. These restaurants all closed, but at his death, he still had Chuck’s Takeaway, as well as Slanted Door locations in San Ramon, Napa, and Beaune, France. A Slanted Door in Las Vegas opened in March 2020 at Caesars Palace but, due to the pandemic, closed in a nanosecond — a huge hit for Phan financially, he admitted to me not long ago. However, despite his significant losses, his smashing success with the original Slanted Door eclipsed everything.



“I think he ultimately wanted to be known for more than the Slanted Door,” said Kelley. And he was, in spades. Those closest to him said they will always remember Phan for his avalanche of generosity — the kind that isn’t in-memorium lip service.



Whether he was donating his cooking to a Foodwise auction (he raised more than $100,000 for the nonprofit over time) or allowing Delfina’s Annie and Craig Stoll to use his commissary test kitchen to test out recipes for their former restaurant Locanda, he was always giving. “We spent a lot of time together,” Jessica Battilana said of her time as co-author of the first Slanted Door cookbook, scribbling down notes because she realized Phan wasn’t going to physically write a thing. “I would drive with him in his old truck, and I remember so many of those errands were in service of other chefs. He seemed happy to drop everything to do these mundane errands for friends.”