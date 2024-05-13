The “cooks” (as they call themselves on their website) behind the hottest-coolest reservation in town work with their partners Millie Boonkokua and Lucy Li; the foursome have taken their stripped-down sentimentality for Cantonese cuisine and infused it into the menu. Eating at the counter of their little Chinatown spot, diners are inevitably getting a taste of the cooks' respective upbringings. The nostalgia and the restaurant are inseparable.

Four Kings is less a restaurant than an immersion program. Have a seat at the long counter and you'll hear the clank of a spatula on a carbon steel wok as flames intermittently light up the room. Set in the middle of Chinatown, the narrow restaurant is named after the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop, an integral part of Hong Kong music history that hit its stride in the ’80s. Competing with the kitchen exhaust, which thrums like a jet engine, Cantopop croons on a loop. On the walls, the owners have tacked up pictures of Cantopop stars like the subjects of a teenage crush. While Ho and Long both worked for Michelin-starred Mister Jiu’s just up the way, they keep things casual here (though perhaps not in price; their signature claw-intact fried squab is $45).