Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

SUV crashes onto BART tracks; 1 is dead

A damaged SUV is on railroad tracks at night, with a crumpled hood and shattered windshield. Debris is scattered around on the gravel.
One person died when an SUV crashed onto train tracks Thursday near BART’s Pittsburg/Bay Point station. | Source: Courtesy BART
By George Kelly

A fatal crash early Thursday disrupted BART service for hours in the East Bay after an SUV broke through barriers and blocked both sets of tracks near the Pittsburg/Bay Point station.

The collision occurred around 3:45 a.m., approximately 100 feet south of the station, BART said in a statement. First responders confirmed that a person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dark-colored SUV had barreled through a chain-link fence, according to KTVU.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating how the SUV careened from Highway 4 onto the train tracks.

“Officers located a vehicle that had traveled off of the eastbound side of the freeway and came to rest on the westbound side of the freeway,” the CHP said in a statement. “During the crash, the vehicle came in contact with [BART] tracks.”

Related

A framed photo of a woman in a pink dress is displayed on an easel next to a bouquet of purple and green flowers. A person is blurred in the foreground.
She was pushed to her death on BART. Now her family is suing the train operator
An aerial view shows a train derailed on tracks next to a multi-lane highway
9 injured as BART train derails and catches fire, causes major delays
A BART train stops at the Embarcadero BART Station in San Francisco, on June 6, 2023.
Where do BART trains go when they die?

Service between the North Concord and Antioch stations was halted until approximately 7:30 a.m. due to damage to the third rail and other parts of the track. BART warned that travelers on the yellow line would encounter 20-minute delays.

The Pittsburg/Bay Point Station was closed while officials made repairs and investigated the crash.

Two eastbound lanes of Highway 4 were closed near Bailey Road due to the investigation but reopened around 7:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BARTCollisionsEast BayNews