A fatal crash early Thursday disrupted BART service for hours in the East Bay after an SUV broke through barriers and blocked both sets of tracks near the Pittsburg/Bay Point station.
The collision occurred around 3:45 a.m., approximately 100 feet south of the station, BART said in a statement. First responders confirmed that a person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The dark-colored SUV had barreled through a chain-link fence, according to KTVU.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating how the SUV careened from Highway 4 onto the train tracks.
“Officers located a vehicle that had traveled off of the eastbound side of the freeway and came to rest on the westbound side of the freeway,” the CHP said in a statement. “During the crash, the vehicle came in contact with [BART] tracks.”
Service between the North Concord and Antioch stations was halted until approximately 7:30 a.m. due to damage to the third rail and other parts of the track. BART warned that travelers on the yellow line would encounter 20-minute delays.
The Pittsburg/Bay Point Station was closed while officials made repairs and investigated the crash.
Two eastbound lanes of Highway 4 were closed near Bailey Road due to the investigation but reopened around 7:30 a.m.
This story will be updated.