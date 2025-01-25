The service — which offered free rides through mid-December and now costs as much as a regular Muni trip — maintains an average user rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, according to San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesperson Michael Roccaforte.

The Bayview Community Shuttle, which provides shared rides within Bayview-Hunters Point in the southeastern corner of the city, completed 4,921 trips from its Nov. 12 launch to mid-January. The number of daily rides grew from 16 on launch day to a peak of 168 on Jan. 15.

A new on-demand shuttle in one of San Francisco’s most transit-starved neighborhoods has seen dramatic growth in ridership, completing nearly 5,000 trips in its first three months of service.

The purple-and-yellow electric shuttles are part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening the economy — particularly in disadvantaged communities, Roccaforte said.

“Bayview-Hunters Point has faced disproportionate health impacts because of the industries that have historically been there and the large amounts of carbon emissions that have been hazardous to people’s respiratory health,” he said. “So this is also part of an effort to improve public health.”

While Muni ridership has yet to catch up to pre-pandemic levels, people apparently can’t get enough of it in the Bayview — a working-class neighborhood historically under-served by public transit.