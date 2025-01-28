How to celebrate Lunar New Year in SF like a top chef

Chinese New Year offers Chou a chance to do something “explicitly Cantonese — to remind myself of my grandmother and our ancestors and all they’ve been through to get us to this point now.” Growing up in the Sunset, that meant putting on her red cheongsam and trekking to Oakland with her sister to meet extended family at the now-closed restaurant King Wah, where they received coveted red envelopes and loaded up on “the best banquet foods,” like fried chicken served with shrimp chips.