The San Francisco Standard
Culture

From Lunar New Year parties to breakdance competitions, the 16 best SF events this week

A vibrant dragon dance at night with performers in red and spectators watching.
Lion dancers will perform at several Lunar New Year events this week. | Source: Juliana Yamada for The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Atomic Love

Catch the opening weekend of this sexy, black-light, ’80s pop art and synth-wave culture show, featuring dance and circus performances, running through March 1.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 30, to Saturday, March 1, 7 p.m.
Address
200 Channels, 111 6th St.

BYOBeamer projection art showcase

Gray Area hosts this pop-up art show, where light artists can bring their projectors and display work on the gallery walls.

Website
BYOB
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 to 10 p.m.
Address
Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.

Go Tech Yourself startup-pitch improv comedy

See comedians pitch ridiculous ideas at this improv night that skewers SF’s inescapable tech industry.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 30, 8 to 9 p.m.
Address
Endgames Improv Theater, 2965 Mission St.

Inner Circle

Rapidly becoming one of SF’s most popular dance parties, this ’60s-iconography lounge pops off with house, hip-hop remixes, and a gregarious crowd.

Website
www.instagram.com
Date and time
Thursday, Jan. 30, 9 p.m.
Address
White Rabbit, 3138 Fillmore St.

Winter Wandering chamber music fest

See string musicians perform works by Schubert and modern composers, alongside “live painting” and more at Noe Valley Ministry.

A diverse group of musicians plays various instruments, including violins, cellos, a double bass, a flute, and a guitar, against a plain white wall.
The Left Coast Ensemble will perform this weekend in Noe Valley. | Source: Vivian Sachs
Website
Left Coast Ensemble
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 31, to Sunday, Feb. 2
Address
1021 Sanchez St.

Quarter Century GigaParty

This 2,000+ person tech event — with DJs, musicians, robot demos, and a pitch competition — could be the biggest founder/builder/investor party ever.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 31, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Temple, 540 Howard St.

Edwardian Ball and vendor bazaar

Edwardian fashion meets steampunk at this two-night party full of music, theater, circus performers, and oddities. Browse the vendors for free Saturday afternoon.

Website
Edwardian Ball
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1
Address
The Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave.

Baile & Bass

The West African restaurant Bissap Baobab in the Mission turns into a dance party featuring afro house, baile funk, and reggaeton.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Jan. 31, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Bissap Baobab, 2243 Mission St.

Cobweb Cabaret

Eclectic burlesque and goth glamor combine at this sultry show.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m.
Address
The Chapel, 777 Valencia St.

Whack Donuts breakdancing competition

Catch the team competition at the Embarcadero Plaza, followed by line-dancing lessons and a doughnut-eating contest.

Website
Instagram Details
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 1, 1 to 5 p.m.
Address
Embarcadero Plaza

Bazaar night market and dance party

Four DJs, dance performances, 20 vendors, and more from SF’s queer and POC communities will fill Monument in SoMa.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 1, 7 to 11:59 p.m.
Address
Monument, 140 9th St.

What So Not

This Australian producer, a veteran of Coachella and Ultra, brings his bouncy, hypnotic dance music to a secret venue, with opening act Benson.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 p.m. to late
Address
Secret location

Lunar New Year celebration at SF Botanical Garden

Explore music, dance, calligraphy, origami, and craft exhibitions in this pastoral nook of Golden Gate Park. Free, with a recommended donation.

Website
Golden Gate Park
Date and time
Sunday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address
1199 9th Ave.

Lunar New Year celebration at Thrive City

Catch lion dance and drum performances while delighting in street food and craft vendors in the plaza outside the Chase Center.

Website
Chase Center
Date and time
Sunday, Feb. 2, 12 p.m.
Address
1 Warriors Way

From the Bay to L.A. fundraiser with Rob Garza

Raise money for L.A. fire victims while dancing to Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, Miguel Migs, David Harness, Lossless Wax, and more at The Midway.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m.
Address
The Midway, 900 Marin St.

Odd Salon: ‘Astound’

Storytellers bring tales of awe, exploring such topics as the Colosseum’s first 100 days, Victorian strongwomen, magic, and adventure photography.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Address
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

