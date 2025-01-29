From Lunar New Year parties to breakdance competitions, the 16 best SF events this week

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Catch the opening weekend of this sexy, black-light, ’80s pop art and synth-wave culture show, featuring dance and circus performances, running through March 1.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Jan. 30, to Saturday, March 1, 7 p.m.
- Address
- 200 Channels, 111 6th St.
Gray Area hosts this pop-up art show, where light artists can bring their projectors and display work on the gallery walls.
- Website
- BYOB
- Date and time
- Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.
See comedians pitch ridiculous ideas at this improv night that skewers SF’s inescapable tech industry.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Jan. 30, 8 to 9 p.m.
Rapidly becoming one of SF’s most popular dance parties, this ’60s-iconography lounge pops off with house, hip-hop remixes, and a gregarious crowd.
- Website
- www.instagram.com
- Date and time
- Thursday, Jan. 30, 9 p.m.
See string musicians perform works by Schubert and modern composers, alongside “live painting” and more at Noe Valley Ministry.
- Website
- Left Coast Ensemble
- Date and time
- Friday, Jan. 31, to Sunday, Feb. 2
- Address
- 1021 Sanchez St.
This 2,000+ person tech event — with DJs, musicians, robot demos, and a pitch competition — could be the biggest founder/builder/investor party ever.
- Date and time
- Friday, Jan. 31, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Temple, 540 Howard St.
Edwardian fashion meets steampunk at this two-night party full of music, theater, circus performers, and oddities. Browse the vendors for free Saturday afternoon.
- Website
- Edwardian Ball
- Date and time
- Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1
The West African restaurant Bissap Baobab in the Mission turns into a dance party featuring afro house, baile funk, and reggaeton.
- Date and time
- Friday, Jan. 31, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Eclectic burlesque and goth glamor combine at this sultry show.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m.
- Address
- The Chapel, 777 Valencia St.
Catch the team competition at the Embarcadero Plaza, followed by line-dancing lessons and a doughnut-eating contest.
- Website
- Instagram Details
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 1, 1 to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Embarcadero Plaza
Four DJs, dance performances, 20 vendors, and more from SF’s queer and POC communities will fill Monument in SoMa.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 1, 7 to 11:59 p.m.
- Address
- Monument, 140 9th St.
This Australian producer, a veteran of Coachella and Ultra, brings his bouncy, hypnotic dance music to a secret venue, with opening act Benson.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 p.m. to late
- Address
- Secret location
Explore music, dance, calligraphy, origami, and craft exhibitions in this pastoral nook of Golden Gate Park. Free, with a recommended donation.
- Website
- Golden Gate Park
- Date and time
- Sunday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address
- 1199 9th Ave.
Catch lion dance and drum performances while delighting in street food and craft vendors in the plaza outside the Chase Center.
- Website
- Chase Center
- Date and time
- Sunday, Feb. 2, 12 p.m.
- Address
- 1 Warriors Way
Raise money for L.A. fire victims while dancing to Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, Miguel Migs, David Harness, Lossless Wax, and more at The Midway.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m.
- Address
- The Midway, 900 Marin St.
Storytellers bring tales of awe, exploring such topics as the Colosseum’s first 100 days, Victorian strongwomen, magic, and adventure photography.
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6:30 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.