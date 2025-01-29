Attempting to identify him, the staff went so far as to translate his Chinese ideogram tattoo: his daughter’s name. Eventually, a staffer from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived to fingerprint him, and that’s how our family learned what had happened.

I know this because that man was my cousin. Out of respect for him and his daughter — a college student and a remarkable young woman — I won’t reveal his full name. He was known to all as Buddy. He may have been on that sidewalk for three minutes or three hours before someone called 911. He had no wallet and no identification, only rings, necklaces, a bottle of artificial tears, and a receipt from a Mexican restaurant. Paramedics performed CPR but, unable to revive him, transported him to CPMC Van Ness. He was later transferred to CPMC Mission Bernal, where he remained for five days, an unresponsive John Doe kept alive on a ventilator.

On the evening of Dec. 1, a man with pure fentanyl in his system and a blood alcohol content almost four times the legal limit suffered a heart attack on the corner of Van Ness Avenue and Market Street, blocks from San Francisco City Hall. He fell to the ground and never got back up.

There are signs that the city’s overdose crisis is beginning to turn around , with preliminary data showing 633 fatalities in 2024, versus 810 the year prior . But stories like Buddy’s remain common to the point of abstraction. Looking back on my cousin’s years-long decline and how hard the people who cared tried to save him, I think about the countless San Francisco families that have fought on behalf of loved ones gripped by addiction. It’s horrible to watch a talented, successful person succumb to their demons. But even in the darkest days, there may be moments of grace.

The long decline

Some of my earliest memories of Buddy involve trying to impress him. He was one of two gay people I knew as a teenager, and the only outspoken atheist. Thirteen years my senior, he was witty and brilliant, although his humor could be caustic. We saw him several times a year because his only sibling, my cousin Barbara, lived with us after their mother died. Buddy was boyishly handsome, with jug ears and a faint resemblance to a young Mark Hamill. He had an infectious, hiccup-y laugh that made you want to laugh with him. Our extended Irish-Catholic clan uses even the most casual get-together as a pretext to drink and play cards all night, and he won every game of hearts.

A programmer, Buddy moved to San Francisco in the early ’90s and did well enough to buy an Edwardian on Noe Street in the Castro. That’s where I stayed when I visited California for the first time at age 19. By the time I moved here seven years later, he’d separated from his partner, and hairline fractures were appearing in his life. Like a bankruptcy, Buddy’s downward trajectory occurred slowly, then all at once. His behavior became erratic during the 2010s, and his programming jobs dried up, so he drove for Uber. Then he lost his car. Rather than list all the struggles, I’ll say only this: It was the meth.

The drug is distressingly common among San Francisco’s gay community. And if you’ve watched someone you love fall into meth psychosis, you know how it goes. If you haven’t, I can tell you that it’s insidious, characterized by paranoia and mood swings. Meth offers a seductive (and false) clarity of vision, insight into a hidden world behind this one. Online communities of meth users persuade themselves they’re victims of “gang-stalking,” a vast, 24/7 conspiracy of actors out to destroy them. Try to reason with someone in the grips of this psychosis, and they’re likely to believe you’re a part of it, too.