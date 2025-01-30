The Warriors’ mini-surge injects some juice — and pressure — into next week’s trade deadline

In another context, on another Warriors timeline, in the middle of a very different kind of season, Steve Kerr wouldn’t have had to worry about a big ceremonial post-game splashing in the Chase Center locker room after Wednesday’s roaring victory over the Thunder.



The win inched the Warriors back over .500, now to 24-23. They’re still in 11th place in the Western Conference. They’re only 12-20 since their blistering 12-3 start to this season. Ho hum, if you’re measuring last night’s W against this era’s four championship seasons.



But also: Hey, it’s been an anxious journey so far. The upcoming trade deadline has much of the roster on alert. Why not have some fun by soaking Kerr with water and ice chips after beating the West’s best team with a powerful second-half rally and some classic, clutch Stephen Curry 30-something-footers?



“We need some feel-good energy around here,” Curry said of the dousing. “We can’t forget to celebrate the small wins no matter what the standards have been around here. Gotta infuse some joy, for sure.”



They earned some stress relief — winning this game without Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, figuring out some new rotations, and surviving potential MVP-to-be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 52-point masterpiece.



But, as Curry alluded to, that’s all relatively small potatoes for a franchise and a superstar used to a lot more than this. The Warriors want to get back to contending for a title. They, at this moment, look far from it. They’re running out of time — this season and, of course, in Curry’s window of greatness.



And in some ways, Wednesday’s victory added a little pressure; if they’re good enough to beat the Thunder for a second time this season, there’s no strong reason for the Warriors to happily remain idle over the next week. There’s too much at stake to blow off the deadline.



The Warriors will wade into trade discussions. They could move a popular player or two, or three. They will have some tough decisions to make.



And if the Thunder victory initiates a decent winning streak heading into the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Warriors management almost certainly will feel extra pressure to make a move at the deadline to give Curry more help for a stretch run possibly into the playoffs.



It was just one game, but it’s one more example of why you always want to give Curry a chance at pulling off something special. Always.