One of San Francisco’s most lauded omakase restaurants is set to open a Japanese-influenced bar in the 100-year-old Art Deco building that once housed Mourad.

The yet-to-be-named bar at 140 New Montgomery St. in SoMa is a project from the team behind The Shota, a 6-year-old, Michelin-starred restaurant in the Financial District where dinner at the chef’s counter can run to $300 or more per person.

A representative of 140 New Montgomery declined to comment, but a liquor license application under the name Comorebi indicates that the business is attached to Ingi “Shota” Son, chef-owner of The Shota.