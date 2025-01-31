“We are actively looking at how to strengthen and expand that law to protect folks,” Wiener said. “That is all in process. This is coming at us so quickly.”

California lawmakers are working to strengthen transgender sanctuary protections for youth like Kanoa. Speaking at the event, State Sen. Scott Wiener described the scramble by the California Legislative LGTBQ Caucus .

“My teachers teach me a lot of things. Do you want to know what they don’t do? They don’t sexually exploit me. That’s insane to even suggest,” Kanoa said. “My teachers are the reason I’m not an ignorant bigot like the president.”

Kanoa spit back at Trump’s recent executive orders, one of which asserts that teachers are indoctrinating kids and teens into “gender ideology extremism.”

“I was born this way; nobody made me nonbinary. I am just who I am,” they said.

At a press conference Friday at the Milton Marks Conference Center, Kanoa Wilson, a 15-year-old high school freshman, stood flanked by a cheering crowd of more than a hundred LGTBQ+ community members and allies.

Trans and nonbinary youth in San Francisco have a message for President Donald Trump: Hands off our teachers.

Trump has delivered a flurry of executive orders aimed at eroding civil rights for transgender and queer people, including directing the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute teachers who affirm transgender and nonbinary students’ gender identities and prohibiting youths from accessing gender-affirming healthcare with parental support.

The president also rolled back federal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and ordered the U.S. government to recognize only two sexes, assigned at birth.

Trump hasn’t stopped there — the U.S. State Department has even dropped the “T” for transgender from its travel advisories. The agency refers to “LGB travelers,” erasing an entire community from its communications.

This month, Wiener introduced SB 59, a bill intended to seal court records around gender transitions. The state Senate, Assembly, and Gov. Gavin Newsom are girding for legal attacks from Trump with a $50 million war chest.

However, the protections offered by California’s transgender sanctuary state law in particular appear to be in the president’s crosshairs. That law, Senate Bill 107, approved in 2022 and authored by Wiener, offers legal protections for families coming to California for gender-affirming care and for the medical professionals who provide it. Wiener said lawmakers are looking to expand SB 107 to cover teachers and further protect families. When asked for details, he said lawmakers are in the early stages, exploring what can be done.